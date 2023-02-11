Did Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. win the night with repeat episodes?

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. aired repeat episodes on February 8 after new episodes got pushed back a week at NBC.

This meant that NBC was running those older episodes against new programs from each of the other major networks.

Typically, older content is just supposed to serve as a placeholder between new episodes, but that’s not exactly what happened with the February 8 One Chicago installments.

Rather than just hold a place for the week, the trio of Chicago-based shows turned in some really good numbers.

In the early live viewership numbers, NBC actually won the night when it comes to overall viewers. Accomplishing that with repeat episodes is a pretty big deal.

These numbers alone should lead to some great news from the network when it comes to renewing all three One Chicago shows.

A quick look at the February 8 One Chicago numbers

On Wednesday night, Chicago Fire had the most viewers in the 9/8c time slot, and Chicago P.D. wrapped up the night with the most viewers in the 10/9c time slot.

Those NBC dramas beat out new episodes of Abbott Elementary (ABC), Lingo (CBS), Not Dead Yet (ABC), Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (FOX), A Million Little Things (ABC), and Tough as Nails (CBS).

As for Chicago Med, it came in just behind a special for the Super Bowl’s greatest commercials on CBS and a new episode of The Conners on ABC in the 8/7c time slot.

More news episodes coming for One Chicago

On the night of Wednesday, February 15, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire will finally be airing some new content after a long winter hiatus.

Having some new episodes will certainly give NBC another big bump in the viewership numbers, likely aided by an “event” episode of Chicago Med where a storm is going to hit the hospital.

And coming up soon, Chicago P.D. Episode No. 200 will debut. This is being billed as an episode that will seem like a movie, with the cast and crew presenting an exciting installment to celebrate the milestone.

hey, chihards… we miss you



one chicago returns February 15 on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/47g3wy32D7 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) February 8, 2023

One of the big questions is how Chicago Fire is going to handle the absence of actor Taylor Kinney during upcoming episodes. Taylor has played firefighter Kelly Severide for years, but he took a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter.

And here are some Chicago Fire theories about how Severider’s absence could be explained in the back half of Season 11.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.