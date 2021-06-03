Did a new poster for Season 2 of The Witcher just drop?

Season 1 poster for The Witcher Pic credit: Netflix

News is starting to circulate that a new Season 2 poster for Netflix’s epic fantasy series, The Witcher, just dropped.

As of yet, there has been no official word regarding when Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on the streaming service outside of the fourth quarter of 2021. But, if the poster is legit, it appears that the new season could drop a little earlier than that.

New Season 2 poster for The Witcher revealed?

The new poster was shared on Twitter and shows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan). Ciri is the child that he acquired through the Law of Surprise in Season 1 of The Witcher.

The pair are standing back-to-back as they appear to be scoping the surrounding terrain and each giving off their own version of a steely gaze. Around them, snow is falling and it appears there is some sort of forest behind them.

While it is some cool new imagery of the duo, it is the very bottom of the poster that has gotten fans so excited.

The words “coming soon” are written in white text next to the red lettering of the network.

With these two words, speculation is now rife regarding an earlier arrival of Season 2 of The Witcher.

However, before fans really start to narrow down the premiere date, a closer look needs to be taken at the account that is sharing this image.

Bearing an official-looking logo for The Witcher as a profile picture, it looks like a genuine account for the Netflix series. The account also has a pretty stellar following as well.

Unfortunately, it is missing Twitter’s verified blue tick, meaning that this is not an official account. Plus, the admission that it is a “fan account” in the account’s bio is another dead giveaway.

A check on Netflix’s official Twitter account for The Witcher doesn’t reveal this new poster either, indicating that this might not be the official poster for Season 2 either.

Because of this, fans need to curb that enthusiasm and wait it out just a little bit longer because the good news is that the official news might drop as early as next week.

Geeked Week is likely when new official details will drop

Geeked Week is a virtual event hosted by Netflix that runs from June 7-11. Already, the network has revealed that new content will drop during this event regarding The Witcher.

“A wide array of exclusive news, new trailers, live art, drop-ins from your favorite stars, and much more about all your favorite Netflix series and films,” Netflix revealed in a statement.

While the expectation is that a new trailer will drop for Season 2 of The Witcher, it is also possible that a premiere date could be revealed as well.

The first season of The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix. Geeked Weekend will run June 7-11.