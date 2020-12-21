Death to 2020 trailer hits for new Netflix mockumentary by Black Mirror creator

Death to 2020 is a new mockumentary coming to Netflix from the creator of Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker, and there is now a trailer to let people know what they can expect.

When he wasn’t making a science fiction dystopian series with very dark undertones, Brooker was making comedy specials in the U.K., and he is bringing a new look to his work to the United States now.

Death to 2020 is an all-star extravaganza where some of the planet’s most popular actors play fictional characters talking about what might go down as the worst year in memory.

Death to 2020 trailer

There have been rumors that the Black Mirror creator was working on a comedy about 2020, and the trailer reveals it will arrive in the next week.

Two days after Christmas, Death to 2020 will hit Netflix, and the streaming giant shared the trailer along with a description from Brooker, who co-created the special with Annabel Jones, his co-creator of Black Mirror.

“Those who only know me through Black Mirror may not realize that when not writing speculative sci-fi about people frowning at smartphones, I’ve spent years making comedy shows in the U.K. — including many topical comedy specials,” Brooker said.

“In the loneliest year on record, I got to work (remotely) with writers and team members from my previous comedies, as well as many sickeningly talented people who were new to me.”

The trailer shows some of those talented people and has a few funny lines in the short minute-and-a-half look at the special.

What is Death to 2020 about?

Death to 2020 is about the year in review, with some famous celebs playing fictional characters talking about the political scene, the BLM movement, the coronavirus pandemic, and everything in between.

“I don’t love the word ‘satire,’ but there’s some of that here, alongside some angry jokes, and some goofy jokes. And hopefully, viewers will find at least one joke to their liking,” Brooker said. “Because let’s face it, in 2020, any laugh you can emit, no matter how fleeting, is a small but precious victory.”

The cast includes Samuel L. Jackson (Avengers) as a reporter named Dash Bracket. Hugh Grant (The Undoing) is a professor of history named Tennyson Foss. Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show) is Queen Elizabeth II. Lisa Kudrow (Friends) is a “non-official spokesperson” named Jeanetta Grace Susan.

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live) is Dr. Maggie Gravel, a behavioral psychologist. Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) is Shreeky CEO Bark Multiverse.

The rest of the cast includes names like Samson Kayo (Timewasters), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), who stars as the narrator.

Death to 2020 hits Netflix on Sunday, December 27.