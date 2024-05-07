Deal or No Deal Island’s fans fear Boston Rob’s penalty has cost him the game

Boston Rob Mariano’s blunder may have cost him the entire Deal or No Deal Island game.

Fan favorite Boston Rob has made it to the final four and is alone against the Night Owls. The Night Owls have been picking players off left and right, leaving Boston Rob as the opposition.

Boston Rob is an expert at Survivor, and that expertise may have had him overconfident in one of the last competitions on Deal or No Deal Island.

Instead of listening to the host, Joe Manganiello, during his instructions for the puzzle game, Boston Rob was thinking two or three steps ahead.

According to an article in Entertainment Weekly, in Survivor, during puzzle competitions, players can look at and even copy other teams.

Joe told the players before the puzzle competition started that looking at others’ puzzles is not allowed, but Boston Rob shared that he’s done plenty of puzzles and was “half-listening” as he was looking for strategies to win.

Boston Rob’s actions cost him a penalty, and fans are upset

Boston Rob looked at Amy’s puzzle, which resulted in a penalty for him. Joe told him he had to wait and that he was the last one running through the maze looking for suitcases.

Fans commented on the cliffhanger of the first part of the two-part finale for Deal or No Deal Island, calling it the “worst” one of the season. However, the show was cut off before fans could see who lost.

One fan was thankful that Rob received “just a penalty” because he looked at Amy’s board.

Another fan said that since it seemed that Rob was out, so were they. Fans keep saying that when Rob is done, so are they!

One fan expressed disappointment and called Rob a cheater “when they clearly stated that rule in the beginning.” Rob went on to say that he wasn’t intentionally cheating; he just didn’t hear Joe say you couldn’t look at the other boards.

Fans got a glimpse of the Banker in the last episode

Fans have been speculating that the Banker on the Island could be Howie Mandel since he is so invested in the game and usually hosts the original Deal or No Deal Island.

In the latest episode, fans saw the Banker walking towards Joe, the current host, but could not see the face.

As reported on Monsters and Critics, fans have said they will be disappointed if the Banker is anyone but Howie Mandel.

With only one episode left, the Banker’s identity will no doubt be revealed alongside the winner of the game.

Deal or No Deal Island airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.