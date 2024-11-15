Deal or No Deal Island return date announced: Find out when you can tune in

Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 was a breakout hit with the addition of Boston Rob Mariano, and the new season looks even better.

Boston Rob was such a hit for the Deal or No Deal spin-off that NBC went back to find even more reality television show stars to add to the excitement for Season 2.

The network has finally revealed the premiere date for the two-hour season opener starring Joe Manganiello as the host of the competitive show.

Joe, admittedly a Survivor fan, was thrilled when he learned that Boston Rob would compete on the show in Season 1 alongside Claudia Jordan from the original Deal or No Deal.

As Monsters and Critics reported, there are rumors that Boston Rob may appear in Season 2, but whether he could play the banker or some other role is unknown.

Fans of Deal or No Deal Island only have about two months until Season 2 to see if Boston Rob will show up.

NBC reveals when Deal or No Deal Island will return for Season 2

Deal or No Deal Island is a mid-season replacement show that disappointed fans eager to watch the new season back in September, but don’t worry, the time is almost here.

According to Deadline, Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 will return with a two-hour season premiere on January 7, 2025.

Deal or No Deal Island will return to its expected hourlong duration at 9/8c the following week.

The new trailer has dropped, adding to the anticipation for the new season as Joe shares that “the banker is back with a vengeance!”

In the first glimpse of the new trailer, fans see one of the three reality veterans when Dr. Will Kirby says, “Peasants run, the king doesn’t run.”

The egos of the three reality television show stars ago will fuel the energy on the island.

Joe drops a massive hint in the trailer that alludes to the banker being a “she,” which makes everyone wonder who it could be this time.

Three reality television stars will compete on Season 2

Survivor’s Parvati Shallow, Survivor Australia’s David Genat, and Big Brother’s Dr. Will Kirby compete in the show’s new season.

“Parvati, David, & Will! So excited,” wrote one fan.

A Deal Or No Deal Island fan weighs in. Pic credit: @NBC/YouTube

Other fans commented, “Parvati looks INCREDIBLE” and “Will Kirby?! Big brother season 2 winner?!”

More fans express their excitement. Pic credit: @NBC/YouTube

It is shaping up to become the fantastic season that Joe Manganiello predicted it would be.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 begins on January 7, 2025, on NBC.