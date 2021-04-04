DC’s Peacemaker HBO Max series adds another Marvel director

John Cena as Peacemaker. Pic credit: NBC

James Gunn quickly moved from directing The Suicide Squad for DC Comics and Warner Bros to developing a spinoff based on the character Peacemaker.

Peacemaker, played by John Cena, is one of the new additions to The Suicide Squad and since he is getting his own HBO Max series, he is likely to be one of the biggest names in the new movie.

While James Gunn came to DC from Marvel after directing the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, there is now a second Marvel director that has joined the Peacemaker series.

Jessica Jones writer joins Peacemaker

Jessica Jones’ director Rosemary Rodriguez announced on her website’s biography that she is working on James Gunn’s Peacemaker for HBO Max.

“In the Spring, I’ll be directing Marvel’s Peacemaker for James Gunn. That will be a guaranteed good time!” Rodriguez said in an interview with Vespertine.

Rodriguez directed two episodes of Jessica Jones for Netflix — AKA Shark in the Bathtub (Season 2, Episode 9), Monster in the Bed, and AKA 1,000 Cuts (Season 1, Episode 10).

Rodriguez also directed one episode of The Tick for Prime Video (Risky Bismuth) and three episodes of The Walking Dead (The Obliged (S9 E4), The Damned (S8 E2), and Sing Me A Song (S1 E3)).

Not only is Rodriguez joining DC’s Peacemaker for HBO Max, but the series also added Jody Hill, the creator of Eastbound & Down.

As for James Gunn, he wrote every episode of the Peacemaker series, while he will direct multiple episodes, including the pilot.

DC’s Peacemaker on HBO Max

Peacemaker will bring John Cena’s Peacemaker to HBO Max for a full-season series. Peacemaker is a man who wants peace so bad that he will kill everyone he can to bring that peace.

Here is the synopsis:

Oh f*ck, it’s Peacemaker! HBO Max is set to explore the origins of the Peacemaker character, the master of weapons from the highly anticipated upcoming The Suicide Squad film, in the new Max Original action-adventure-comedy series Peacemaker. HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order of eight episodes for the first season of the show. John Cena will reprise his role from The Suicide Squad movie to star in the series, and the film’s acclaimed writer/director James Gunn will write all eight episodes of Peacemaker and will direct multiple episodes, including the first.

The cast includes John Cena as Peacemaker with a supporting cast including Chukwudi Iwuji, Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Nhut Le, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, and Chris Conrad.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021.