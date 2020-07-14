Darin Olien: Who is Zac Efron’s friend and co-host on Down to Earth?

Down to Earth hit Netflix last week with a new docuseries starring Zac Efron and Darin Olien. While almost everyone knows High School Musical star Efron, Olien is a new face for many Netflix subscribers.

Here is a look at who Darin Olien is and why he is a perfect fit for Down to Earth.

Down to Earth on Netflix

Down to Earth sends Zac Efron around the world in search of sustainable, eco-friendly ways to live. Efron looks very much unlike his teen heartthrob days in the show, with a scruffy face and very rugged appearance.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Needless to say, his fans love it.

As for the show, there are two examples right off the bat that shows what Efron is trying to accomplish.

Zac and Darin went to Iceland and hot springs, where they learned about renewable energy. They went to France in an episode where they learned about the water we drink and how France found ways to cut down on their plastic bottle usage.

This is what the show is all about. Because of that, Darin Olien is a perfect co-host.

Who is Darin Olien on Down to Earth?

Darin Olien is an author and podcast host who is well-versed in sustainability.

When it comes to sustainable, eco-friendly ways to live, Olien is a wellness expert who is known as a “superfoods hunter.” He travels around the world regularly finding plants to benefit everyone’s health.

He also went down to Brazil and discovered a new superfood called Barukas. According to Olien, Barukas are the healthiest nuts a person can eat on the planet.

He works with fitness company Beachbody and works on many of its popular food programs such as Shakeology and the Ultimate Rest 21-Day detoxes.

For people who want to learn more about Darin Olien, he even has a book that he wrote in 2017 called SuperLife: The 5 Simple Fixes That Will Make You Healthy, Fit, and Eternally Awesome .

Everyone who watches Down to Earth knows about this book because Zac Efron mentioned it several times. The book isn’t a biography of Olien, but is a look at his thoughts and beliefs on healthy eating, which he refers to as “life forces.”

Olien also gives people recipes in the book to help improve anyone’s health. However, be warned that he is also a vegan, so expect most of the recipes to be meat-free.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron is currently streaming on Netflix.