Cult series The Kids in the Hall is returning to Amazon with eight new episodes

The Kids In The Hall is coming back to television thanks to streamer Amazon, and not just reruns, but eight new episodes with a 2020 drop date.

The 8-episode Amazon Original series was described in a press statement as a “continuation of the original show, will be available to Prime members in Canada and around the world in more than 200 countries and territories.”

If you are a certain age, you spent a good part of the ’90s crushing the heads of your teachers as your classmates snickered; they knew what was going on.

American kids already had a taste of the Great White North humor on SNL courtesy of Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas as the McKenzie brothers.

The two beer-loving Canadians introduced “hoser” and “eh” widely into the daily schtick of lower 48-state teenagers everywhere. This was all before we knew about The Trailer Park Boys or Letterkenny even existing.

Toronto humor was infecting the States just like the coronavirus, insidiously, with the oddball turns of phrase and crafting of a shared language.

Not since Monty Python in the ’70s had Americans embraced another English speaking culture’s sense of humor, right, eh?

On Thursday, Amazon announced an eight-episode revival of the classic Canadian sketch comedy show, The Kids In The Hall, with all five kids set to return.

The original show, which ran on HBO and Comedy Central in the U.S. through the ’90s, was never made available on any streaming service, but the Great White North drought is over, eh?

Typical of sketch shows of the times, and with the creative guidance of Lorne Michaels production, The Kids In The Hall was weird and we loved it, especially because our parents never really got it.

It was like nothing else on TV, unpredictable, and made stars out of unlikely fellows who went on to star in films and other TV shows once it wrapped.

According to Amazon, the original cast will bring back some of their classic characters in the new episodes along with some new ones. The series will be executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

“We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making ‘The Kids in the Hall’ the first Canadian Amazon Original series,” said James Farrell, vice president of international originals for Amazon Studios.

Who are Kids In The Hall?

The Emmy Award-nominated The Kids in the Hall starred Canadian comics Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson.

From 1989 to 1995, we dined on their offbeat Canadian humor.

All of the original “Kids” will be reprising fan-favorite characters with new ones to check out. The original series earned multiple Gemini Awards along with the cast being honored with the Canadian Screen Awards ICON AWARD in 2019.

Kids in the Hall actually began back in 1984, when they caught the attention of Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. The original Kids in the Hall series debuted in 1989 on CBC and HBO and ran for over 100 episodes.

It was subsequently broadcast in the U.S. on multiple networks. The Kids also released the film Brain Candy back in 1996 and starred in the CBC miniseries Death Comes to Town in 2010.

Kids In The Hall iconic bits

Are we crushing your head? Or perhaps you would be interested in a nice terrier or a ride on the hobby horse.

Either way, we have some of their best bits below:

The return date for The Kids in the Hall is still to be determined.