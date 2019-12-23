Eddie Murphy as an elf on SNL was even better than his monologue

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The return of Eddie Murphy to our screens as host of Saturday Night Live after a 35-year absence from the show did not disappoint. Murphy reprised many of his old characters that proved so popular when he dominated that show in the early 80s.

In his opening monologue, he talked about his large family (“10 children, 11 if you include Kevin Hart”). He had a dig at Bill Cosby. “Who’s America’s dad now?” he says, impersonating the older comedian who was sentenced for rape last year.

We then get cameo appearances from Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Tracey Morgan, and Beck Bennett is hilariously chased away when he comes on stage.

Old characters such as Buckwheat and Gumby were resurrected as the nostalgia oozed off the tv screens. However, the sketch that blew everyone away was left to the end.

An Elf News report broadcasts live on an emergency taking place at Santa’s North pole workshop. A straight-laced Elf reporter, Donnie Chestnut, tries to give his report on the chaos live on air but is hampered by Eddie Murphy’s character.

Eddie is playing a disgruntled and angry elf, a role that shows us all the exuberance and energy that first endeared us all to Eddie back in the 80s.

Eddie’s elf, named Kiddle Diddles, (a moniker he’s embarrassed and angry about) roars at the camera that polar bears have broken through the perimeter fence “Jurassic Park style” and are eating elves “like skittles.” He holds up an elf’s severed leg as proof of casualties.

He accuses Santa of cheaping out on the fence construction coining the hashtag #SantaKnew to spread global awareness of the plight of the elves inflicted on them by “global warming starved polar bears.”

Kiddle Diddles’s strategy appeared to work as the hashtag caught on.

My deepest condolences to the families of the Elfs lost in the bear attack at the north poll. We need to beef up security at the workshop. #SantaKnew — Alden Friend (@FriendAlden) December 22, 2019

As Eddie’s elf becomes increasingly panicked and angry, the reporter announces that the tooth fairy has sent “thoughts and prayers” via her Instagram. This causes Kiddle Diddles to become further enraged in the hilarious skit.

“We’re defenseless, and we’re small, we’re adorable, and we’re chewable!” he finally shouts to the camera. This was Eddie Murphy absolutely fizzing with talent. Fingers crossed he doesn’t wait so long to return to SNL.

This episode might already be considered a classic.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.