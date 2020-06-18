Crew member Joseph Teague honored by Agents of SHIELD following his death

At the end of last night’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the show paid tribute to one of their own who tragically lost his life on May 6. Crew member Joseph Teague died following a car accident.

Teague, who worked as a rigging grip on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and had 80 other movies and shows on his resume, was 45 years old.

Some of Teague’s other main credits included Sons of Anarchy and Ouija: Origin of Evil. He also worked on Life After Beth and Whiplash.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Teague was known to many as JoeTCreep, “the guy with the hat,” and according to his obituary, he was passionate about his work and generous and helpful to everyone around him.

He also reportedly “never sugarcoated anything” he had to say.

He was described as a very talented crew member who was adept at building and fixing everything.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. posted a memorial to Joseph Teague

The show posted a memorial at the end of last night’s show, which simply read: “In loving memory of Joseph Teague.

Read More Who plays Izel on Agents of SHIELD? Karoline Wydra plays the villainous leader of the Shrike hordes

Joseph Teague was also remembered online

Tributes for Teague also came flooding in on social media.

Instagram user @cmacaroni wrote that they were “shattered” at the news of his death. They also explained the impact Teague had on them and others:

“I can’t begin to explain how much you’ve impacted me in such a short time. You had that gift; you knew how to navigate through a person straight to their heart.”

Another user, @lindseyaferguson wrote of Teague: “The world lost a wonderful human this week, and my heart is heavy with grief. Joe was one of the first people I met in L.A. and also one of the kindest and funniest.”

At the start of Teague’s obituary, it reads, “Joe left this mortal coil at 45 years old because, as he would say, ‘some f*cking moron wasn’t paying attention.'”

Instagram user and friend of Teague @miketurski wrote: “And that is exactly what he would say. Miss you, brother.”

Teague was survived by his wife Elisa and his two stepchildren Simon and Holden.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Teague’s wife, Elisa Teague, to raise funds to help his family get through this difficult time.

At the time of writing, it had raised $33,175 of a target of $95,000.

This month there were also tributes to Jas Waters, the This Is Us writer who died earlier this month, and the cast of the N.B.C. show paid tribute to a “brilliant storyteller and a force of nature.”

She was 39 years old.

Also, this month the music world mourned the loss of Rupert Hine, who died aged 72.

He was known for his contributions to numerous albums, including those done by Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks, and Howard Jones.