Rupert Hine dead: Tributes arrive for producer behind Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks, and The Fixx albums

On Friday, news arrived that musician and producer Rupert Hine was dead at the age of 72.

The British musical star was known for his contributions to many projects including albums by singers Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks, and Howard Jones.

Hine known for work as artist and producer

Rupert Hine began his career as part of an early 1960s folk duo called Rupert & David. His partner in the duo was none other than Paul Simon, who rose to fame in his own right. The pair released just one single which was a cover of The Sounds of Silence in 1965.

In addition to that, Hine would go on to try a solo career, releasing two albums in the 1970s. He’d also become a founding member of the band Quantum Jump. The group had two studio albums and a remix album. Their biggest hit was the song Lone Ranger released in the UK in 1979.

Hine achieved massive success as a producer working with many notable artists. As a producer, his credits included work on The Fixx’s Shuttered Room, Tina Turner’s Private Dancer, and Stevie Nicks’ The Other Side of the Mirror.

Nicks famously became the first woman inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band Fleetwood Mac and a solo artist.

Other artists who Hine worked on albums for included Rush, Bob Geldof, Duncan Sheik, Saga, Rush, Suzanne Vega, and Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich.

Tributes pour in for late musician

News of Hine’s death was confirmed on Friday via U.K. songwriters and composers body The Ivors Academy, according to Billboard’s report.

The Ivors Academy posted a notice on Twitter indicating that he’d “played an integral part in shaping the organisation,” with a full tribute set to go up on their website. Hine’s cause of death was undisclosed.

We are so saddened to post that our Board Director Rupert Hine has passed away. Rupert played an integral part in shaping the organisation, and his passion, wisdom, inspiration and his immense kindness will be hugely missed. A full tribute will be up on our website shortly pic.twitter.com/jKFtViLrUF — The Ivors Academy (@IvorsAcademy) June 5, 2020

Many people posted their online tributes to the late Rupert Hine on Friday. One of those tributes came from artist Howard Jones. Hine worked on five of Jones’ albums including Human Lib and The 12″ Album.

“An extraordinary man and one of my dearest longtime friends,” Jones said of Hine in part of his tweet message. Jones also included a photo of himself with the late producer.

Rupert Hine ….An extraordinary man and one of my dearest longtime friends, my music mentor and producer, passed away in the early hours of this morning. I’m so fortunate to have spent a precious hour with him Tuesday. I will be writing about him on FB soon… luvya Roop !! pic.twitter.com/2lTSa0J35P — Howard Jones (@howardjones) June 5, 2020

Hine also has producer credits on five albums from The Fixx including 1984’s Phantoms and their 1986 album Walkabout. The group’s official Twitter posted a message later in the day on Friday upon hearing of Hine’s passing.

We are all in deep mourning to learn of the passing of our dear friend Rupert Hine.

We will miss you but you know that you will live on in the dimension of sound as the true North Star of our lives.

~ The FIXX pic.twitter.com/ccxizxUG7a — The Fixx (@FixxOnline) June 5, 2020

Eleanor McEvoy also tweeted an emotional tribute to the late Rupert Hine, calling it a “privilege to work with him and to be his friend for 22 years.”

😢Songwriter musician & producer Rupert Hine died last night. His enormous talent, kindness, generosity of spirit & mischievous humour will be missed. It was privilege to work with him and to be his friend for 22 years. Huge love to his son Kingsley and to his wonderful wife Fay. pic.twitter.com/ZuIW2y6gP8 — Eleanor McEvoy (@eleanormcevoy) June 5, 2020

Cellist Zoe Keating also posted a series of tweets in tribute to Hine on her Twitter page.

Gosh. What a lovely person was. Such a good heart with just the right amount of mischief. I’m sorry. RIP Rupert Hine https://t.co/U3lDSL9byY — Zoe Keating (@zoecello) June 5, 2020

Based on various tweets on the social media platform, many people are recognizing and respecting the contributions of the late Rupert Hine. Today in Mississippi editor Steven Ward posted a top five of the best albums Rupert Hine produced including two albums apiece by Saga and Rush.

RIP Rupert Hine Top 5 Rupert Hine produced albums 1. Heads or Tales – Saga

2. Reach the Beach – The Fixx

3. Worlds Apart – Saga

4. Roll the Bones – Rush

5. Presto – Rush https://t.co/TrmAemVFPq — Steven Ward (@wardreporter) June 5, 2020

Rupert Hine is survived by wife Fay and son Kingsley.