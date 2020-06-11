This Is Us writer Jas Waters dead: Cast pays tribute to ‘talented’ woman

This Is Us writer Jas Waters is dead at age 39. The cast of the hit NBC show has paid tribute to the talented woman who made a significant impact on the drama series.

The news of Jas’ death was confirmed on social media via the official This Is Us writers’ account.

Jas was referred to as a “brilliant storyteller and a force of nature.”

Jas left her mark not only on the creative side of the show but also on anyone who had the privilege of working with her.

The statement ended by expressing the most profound sympathy to Jas’ family and letting fans know This Is Us family has lost a beloved member.

Who is Jas Waters?

Jas left behind quite a legacy. She spent nearly a decade working in Hollywood as a screenwriter. Along with being staffed on This Is Us, Jas worked on the Showtime show KIDDING and NBC drama ER.

She left her mark on movies too. Jas worked on Save The Last Dance, Barbershop 1 and 2, What Men Want, as well as Spiderman 1 and 2.

Jas didn’t hide behind the camera either. She appeared on the VH1 reality series GOSSIP GAME and had her own YouTube web series, JUMPOFF, for a couple of years.

Writing was Jas’ first love and not just working as a screenwriter. Jas ran her own entertainment blog for three years and wrote a column for Vibe magazine.

In an interview with Shadow and Act, Jas expressed she knew by the time she was eight that she wanted to be a screenwriter in Hollywood.

This Is Us pays tribute to Jas

Once news of Jas’ shocking death broke, tributes immediately began pouring in for the talented writer.

This Is Us show creator Dan Fogelman was one of the first to express his feelings. Dan shared his sadness, while also praising the mark Jas left on the NBC drama.

Pic credit: @DanFogelman/Twitter

Mandy Moore used Twitter to share her condolences on the sad loss of Jas.

Pic credit: @MandyMoore/Twitter

Chrissy Metz also used social media to honor a woman who impacted the actress’s life. It is Jas’ beautiful spirit that Chrissy will miss the most.

Pic credit: @ChrissyMetz/Twitter

There is no shortage of outpouring of love, sadness, and praise over the shocking death of This Us writer Jas Waters.

Those involved with the show are speaking out, as are countless others in Hollywood that were blessed to meet Jas.

Jas’ cause of death has not yet been revealed.

This Is Us is will return in fall 2020 on NBC.