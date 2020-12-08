Clarice trailer and release date arrives for CBS’s Silence of the Lambs sequel

Clarice is the upcoming CBS drama series based on The Silence of the Lambs. Unlike Hannibal, which was a prequel to the Oscar-winning horror movie, Clarice is a sequel.

Hannibal focused on what led Hannibal Lecter to life as a cannibalistic serial killer. On the other hand, Clarice is a series focusing on the FBI agent from Silence of the Lambs, with the events of that movie still haunting her.

Now, we get our first look at the upcoming series.

Clarice trailer

CBS released the first trailer for Clarice Season 1 on Tuesday, December 8.

The trailer is just a short teaser, checking in at just under 47 seconds, and gives fans a quick glance first-look at Rebecca Breeds (The Originals), who will replace Jodie Foster in the role of FBI Agent Clarice Starling.

The trailer shows what looks like a murder scene, with the police pulling a dead body out of the water.

There are also some symbolic images, including the moths and a quick glance at the well that Buffalo Bill kept his victims in Silence of the Lambs.

There is also a voice-over with a male voice asking:

What do you do with all of your rage? Clarice?

The voice almost definitely belongs to Shawn Doyle (The Expanse), who plays Clarice’s therapist at Quantico.

The idea of the return of the pit is also important because Marnee Carpenter (Criminal Minds, Good Girls) plays the girl that Clarice saved in Silence of the Lambs.

Jayne Atkinson (Criminal Minds, House of Cards) plays Ruth Martin, the former U.S. Senator who is also the girl’s mother.

It appears that Clarice will be helping solve a new case while still being haunted by her past, including interacting with the girl who she saved in the original movie.

Clarice release date

There is also now a release date for Clarice on CBS.

Clarice will premiere Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 10 p.m.

Here is the synopsis:

“Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.”

Clarice Season 1 premieres on CBS on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 10/9c.