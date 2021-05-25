Chrissy Metz star of This Is Us reveals they’ve already filmed scenes for the final season

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz revealed series finale secrets in a new interview. Pic credit: NBC/Ron Batzdorff

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz spilled finale secrets in a new interview where she revealed that the cast has already shot a lot of material for the final episode of the NBC series, which will air in 2022.

She told Today with Hoda & Jenna, “We banked a lot of footage actually throughout the seasons, but, yes, we definitely have shot a lot from the series finale.”

“I’ve actually already shot pieces of the final scene in the series,” Chrissy, who plays Kate Pearson on the drama, continued.

This information echoed a tweet from series creator Dan Fogelman who shared that the show would end its run after six seasons on the peacock network.

He shared on May 14, “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.”

Although longtime viewers will likely be saddened that the show will come to a close, there are more pressing matters for Pearson family fans to unwrap, including the Season 5 finale episode, which airs tonight.

Pic credit:@Dan_Fogelman

The Season 5 finale unwrapped

The episode titled The Adirondacks will feature a heart-to-heart talk between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore), as well as the long-awaited wedding between Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

Rumor has it the season will end on a cliffhanger that will have fans talking and anticipating how it will be resolved when the show returns in the Fall of 2021.

“It’s going to be an incredible finale, unlike anybody has ever seen before,” Chrissy shared.

How has the series changed Chrissy’s life?

For the past six years, This Is Us has been a pivotal part of Chrissy’s life. The family drama has given her many opportunities as an actress not only to stretch her talents but create a piece of art in the drama that has lovingly told the story of the Pearson clan for five seasons and counting.

Moving forward, Chrissy said she is happy to have had the experience and sad she will have to move on from it.

“I want to say both. This show, as everybody knows, completely changed my life, not only as a woman, as a human, as an actress, just my life,” she said. “And, so it’s going to be really sad to see it go, but, as we say, we want to go out with a bang and not a thud.”

This Is Us airs its season finale tonight beginning at 10/9c on NBC.