This Is Us Spoilers: Rebecca & Randall talk about his past, a wedding surprise ends the season

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) have a talk about his past during the Season 5 finale of This Is Us. (Pic credit: NBC)

This Is Us fans will be treated to several head-turning moments during the Season 5 finale.

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and her son Randall (Sterling K. Brown) discuss what he has learned about his past for the first time since he journeyed to New Orleans and met Hai, the man who loved and tended to his biological mother Laurel (Jennifer C. Holmes) in her final days as she battled cancer.

In a teaser trailer debuted by People Magazine, Randall is seen speaking with Rebecca hours before his brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) tied the knot.

Beth (Susan Kalechi Watson) encouraged her mother-in-law to ask Randall about the events that led to him learning everything about Laurel during Madison’s wedding shower.

“I can’t believe you guys are already leaving tomorrow. I feel like we haven’t had the chance to catch up,” Rebecca says to Randall.

“I know, wedding weekends always fly by so fast,” he replies. “I was hoping to hear about your trip to New Orleans,” Rebecca added, to which Randall responded, “What? I told you about it.”

Mother and son tread lightly

Rebecca and Randall continued their conversation.

“No, you didn’t. Not much anyway,” Rebecca said. “Randall, we haven’t seen each other in ages and just want to know how it was for you.”

After seeing the clip, fans will likely wonder if they will get a chance to have this important talk with all the busyness surrounding the day.

There’s been unresolved conflict between Rebecca and Randall from Season 4 when he realized she knew his biological father William (Ron Cephas Jones) and did not tell Randall about him sooner.

What else can viewers expect in the This Is Us finale?

As for what to expect in the finale, Sterling said in to People Magazine that fans should expect the unexpected, perhaps a wedding surprise.

“As soon as you anticipate you know what’s going to happen, Dan [Fogelman, headwriter] does a wonderful job of trying to keep you on your Ps and Qs. Almost wishing that you drank a V8 because you’re slightly off-kilter,” he explained.

If you’re planning on watching you’ll need to be ready for the show’s time change.

The season 5 finale of This Is Us will air one hour later than usual.

The last episode of the series’ fifth season will be shown on NBC an hour later than usual thanks to the two-hour season finale of The Voice.

This Is Us will air Tuesday at 10/9c on NBC.