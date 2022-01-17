Chicago P.D. TV promo released for final episode before hiatus

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on the Chicago P.D. Season 9 cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. returns on Wednesday night for the final new episode before a long winter hiatus.

With the 2022 Winter Olympics coming up soon, One Chicago will be taking another break from releasing new content. That alone might be enough to anticipate that there could be a cliffhanger popping up.

On the last episode of Chicago P.D., Atwater went undercover to try to stop a drug ring, but Voight had to bring back an old informant to help wrap things up. It led to some more intriguing drama before the storyline concluded.

And on this upcoming episode of Chicago P.D., that new informant (Anna Avalos – played by Carmela Zumbado), is back to help out with another important case. She has now officially become an important part of the Chicago P.D. cast.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 12 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis for the Chicago P.D. episode debuting on Wednesday, January 19. This new episode is called To Protect and it serves as Season 9, Episode 12 of the hit NBC drama.

“The team works together to identify the head of the brutal Los Temidos gang. Voight dives deeper into his informant Anna Avalos’ past when her undercover role is threatened,” reads the full synopsis.

Chicago P.D. TV promo for January 19 episode

Based on the TV promo below, Voight is going to put Anna right into the thick of things again, but she tends to go off script with how she proceeds in her informant duties. Could there be some consequences in her future?

Some more news from the world of One Chciago

As we noted above, following the January 19 episodes for the three One Chicago shows, the network is going to be taking a break from providing new content. The upcoming Winter Olympics will be taking over many of the primetime hours on the NBC family of networks.

For One Chicago fans that are trying to look ahead, here is the full schedule for the three Chicago shows through the rest of Winter 2022. Each of the three shows is dealing with some dramatic storylines as well, so fans are not going to want to miss the January 19 content.

With the long winter hiatus taking place, there is also a lot of time to re-watch earlier episodes of the current seasons. All of that content can currently be streamed on the Paramount+ application, and there were some really good episodes from the fall that are worth another viewing.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.