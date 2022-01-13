Chicago P.D. recap: Undercover case changes Atwater

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, and Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on a new episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. has been allowed to move in a different direction with the winter episodes, leaving behind the Roy Walton case for the time being.

It still has not been resolved why Kim Burgess isn’t focused on finding the man who shot her, but that isn’t of primary concern to her right now.

On the previous episode of Chicago P.D., viewers learned that Makayla’s uncle was secretly visiting her at school and giving her stickers. Makayla had told Burgess and Ruzek that it was her new friend, but they had no idea it was an adult until the end of the episode.

That last episode also focused on a missing child that was Makayla’s age, so it became very emotional for Ruzek to track her down. He did just that and saved the child before making sure that Burgess knew he wanted to permanently be a part of Makayla’s life.

Chicago P.D. recap for Season 9, Episode 11

The opening for the new episode revealed that Atwater was still involved in the relationship he began earlier in Season 9. This was the woman he had met at a bar, who turned out to be the art teacher for several suspects in a case Intelligence was on.

Amanda Payton returned to the Chicago P.D. cast as Celeste Nichols, a woman who was still being kept in the dark by Atwater. She had no idea that he was a police officer, and the lies were really starting to mount up in this relationship.

Just as the synopsis for the episode had predicted, there were important moments coming up that forced Atwater to reconcile his personal and professional life. And within that personal life, he purchased a building in Burnside that would provide affordable housing to new tenants.

Intelligence gets a new informant for Chicago P.D. drug case

Several more drug overdoses in the area had Voight really mad, and he wanted Atwater to push a contact he had made while undercover. The drugs had come from a man named Arturo Tovar (played by Christopher Bencomo), and Atwater’s contact was a man named Jimmy Chavez (played by Brian Marc).

Jimmy was convinced that he was good friends with Atwater, and during an arrest, he tried to take the fall for Atwater, before finding out his new “friend” was an undercover cop. Atwater felt pretty bad about the whole situation, but the case evolved into a puzzle where Jimmy became an informant.

Things went wrong when Jimmy and Atwater went to a meeting with Tovar, as Jimmy snuck out the back, stole a car, and hit a woman with it. While he was in the wind, Voight went to another informant from earlier this season to get some help. Voight pulled Anna Avalos (played by Carmela Zumbado) out of a birthday party to see if she could get traction on the drug case.

If you had to choose one milkshake flavor for the rest of your life, what would it be? #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/7Ex6SYv5aW — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 13, 2022

Anna came through, providing some key information that helped Intelligence track down Jimmy. But things got complicated when Intelligence found Jimmy’s brother had been attacked by Tovar and his men. This sent Jimmy spiraling even further. Atwater was the first person to find Jimmy, and it turned out that Jimmy had taken Tovar hostage. Atwater tried to talk him down, but Jimmy killed Tovar for attacking his brother.

Jimmy begged Atwater to lie for him, but it was clear that Atwater was ready to turn a corner and start telling the truth. When Atwater went to meet with Celeste, he admitted to being a cop and was abruptly told to get out. Celeste was crushed and that relationship may now be over.

That brings an end to the Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 11 recap. The full One Chicago winter TV schedule is out, revealing that we get another new episode of the show next week as well.

Thanks for watching #OneChicago fam, how are we feeling? pic.twitter.com/XfQsVca6uU — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 13, 2022

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.