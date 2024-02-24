Chicago P.D. spoilers: Finally a Voight episode

Chicago P.D. has a new episode coming out that will focus on Hank Voight.

Season 11 has returned to the format of having one member of Intelligence showcased in each episode.

The format has frustrated some Chicago P.D. fans because it means the team doesn’t get highlighted as much.

The Chicago P.D. Season 11 premiere focused on a story involving Detective Hailey Upton and her struggles to “unpack” the issues in her life.

Successive episodes have focused on Officer Adam Ruzek, Officer Kim Burgess, Officer Dante Torres, and Officer Kevin Atwater (in that order).

Now that his team has had the spotlight, the writers finally give Voight time to shine with the next new episode.

Hank Voight’s episode is called Survival

“Intelligence teams up with ASA Chapman to take on an abduction case involving a teenager. The case hits close to home for Voight, leading him to take a personal interest in finding justice for the victim,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 6.

This new episode debuts on Wednesday, February 28.

Chicago P.D. fans have also become accustomed to one of the supporting characters that typically resurfaces when it is a Voight episode.

As the synopsis above reveals, ASA Chapman (played by Sara Blues) is back.

Voight and Chapamn work well together, and they get another shot to do just that on Wednesday night. Some fans have even spotted an intriguing chemistry between the two characters.

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight and Sara Bues as ASA Chapman on Chicago P.D. Season 11. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. new episode TV promo

Below is the TV promo NBC has been airing for the Chicago P.D. episode called Survival.

This new installment debuts on Wednesday, February 28, at 10/9c on NBC.

It serves as Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 6.

More news and notes from the One Chicago shows

A big episode for Chicago Fire also debuts on February 28.

The final episode for Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey has arrived. This is their swan song before they move to Portland to begin their lives together.

Chicago Fire released Brettsey wedding photos, showing what the event looks like for the characters.

Changes are coming to Firehouse 51, with new faces to be introduced later in Season 12.

The final days of Tracy Spiridakos on the Chicago P.D. cast are also counting down. Her time as Detective Hailey Upton ends later this season.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.