Chicago P.D. schedule 2022: December arrives at One Chicago

Michael Gaston plays Chief Patrick O’Neal on the Chicago P.D. Season 10 cast. Pic credit: NBC

The Chicago P.D. schedule for the rest of 2022 includes a big fall finale and then the beginning of the winter hiatus.

So far, only the first eight episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 10 have aired, meaning there will be a lot of new content debuting in the back half.

In the short-term, the Chicago P.D. fall finale is coming up on Wednesday, December 7, and it looks to be a really dramatic one.

A long build-up has been taking place in the case against Sean O’Neal, who is played by Yellowstone actor Jefferson White.

Complicating matters for Intelligence is that his father is Chief Patty O’Neal, played by actor Michael Gaston.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The chief has already been interfering in the case, but how far will he go to make sure that his son stays out of prison?

Early images for the new episode of Chicago P.D. suggest a troubled father and cop who is stuck in a difficult position.

Chicago P.D. schedule 2022

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 9 is called Proof of Burden, and it debuts on the night of December 7. This is the fall finale, bringing to an end the Thanksgiving hiatus for One Chicago.

On December 14, NBC has taken the Chicago shows completely off the schedule, with holiday programming taking over on Wednesday nights.

There are also no new episodes of Chicago P.D. scheduled for December 21 or December 28.

Currently, it appears that the Chicago P.D. return date is set for January 4, 2023, when we should see Season 10, Episode 10, debuting. That’s great news, as it means the winter hiatus won’t be too long.

A dramatic episode of Chicago P.D. ahead

The TV promo and the early photos suggest that the Chicago P.D. fall finale is going to be a really good one. Hank Voight is going to be tasked with walking the fine line between running an investigation while also trying not to anger the chief.

Since the chief is also going to be finding a lawyer for his son, there are going to be more legal ramifications for the detectives as they try to figure out what Sean O’Neal has done, and what has been happening to the missing girls.

It might be good for Chicago P.D. fans to go back and re-watch the last few episodes of Season 10 before the fall finale arrives, as a refresher is always good to see what Intelligence is working with.

And for viewers who watch all three Wednesday night dramas, don’t miss the huge cast exit on Chicago Med earlier in the night.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.