Chicago P.D. recap: Torres reveals his dark past

Chicago P.D. featured an episode that centered on Officer Dante Torres.

Mostly absent from recent episodes, Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 21 allowed Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) to shine.

Torres and his mother attended a cousin’s baptism at the beginning of the episode.

As he left the church, Torres came across the woman (Mia Ramos) he knew from his neighborhood that appeared earlier in the season. She brushed him off, but it was clear she would appear again in the episode.

Mia (Sharlene Cruz) and Torres have a long past, but her brother got arrested due to a case Torres was working on. It turned her cold on Torres.

When Torres got to his car, he found a note with an address on it. Upon reaching that address, he found a man who was shot and placed in the trunk of a car. Based on how Torres tried to save him, it was clear that they had a past relationship.

The man (Juan Ariza) then mysteriously apologized right before he died.

Torres featured on Chicago P.D.

Intelligence was put on the case, and it was quickly determined that Mia had ties to the death of Ariza.

Torres figured out that Mia wrote him that note, leading to him being the one that would find Ariza.

It was becoming clear that Torres had ties to Ariza from his past, but he wasn’t honest with the team.

Upon going to Ariza’s house, Torres went to the basement and took a picture that featured them both.

Hank Voight and Hailey Upton each tried to talk to Torres about what was happening, but he was dishonest with them. Then, when Torres talked with Mia again, he noted that he would lose his job if Intelligence found his link to Ariza.

Torres might be a bit too close to this case pic.twitter.com/Je0TFYc6oj — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) May 18, 2023

Mia begins to work for Intelligence

Voight forced Mia to turn on people she had ties to in the neighborhood to make headway in the case.

While wearing a wire, Mia approached a man named Sergio Navarro at a local bar. He had previously asked her to get close to Ariza, which led to Ariza getting murdered.

During the conversation, Navarro said that Torres had been an enforcer for Ariza when he was younger. Navarro also insinuated that Torres was the reason someone had died years earlier.

Voight pulled Mia, and the team arrested Navarro for possessing cocaine. When Torres went to take Mia home, a driveby shooter took shots at them.

Torres drove after the man (Tomas Vega) and caught up to him. He then worked Tomas for information on what had happened to Ariza.

At one point, Torres acted like he was going to waterboard Tomas for details on the case, and the threat worked. He gave up Navarro.

During the interrogation, Voight was outside the door listening, but he let Torres play it all out.

The Voight and Torres team

Voight worked up the paperwork to state that the tips on Navarro came from an anonymous source to cover for Torres.

At the end of the episode, Torres came clean to Voight about being an enforcer to get his mother some protection.

Regarding the death tied to Torres that Navarro had mentioned, it turned out that Torres got the kid out of town and only told Ariza he had killed him.

The mysterious past of Torres has started to be revealed, suggesting he could be a perfect asset on Voight’s team.

Unfortunately for him, Mia moved to Iowa to escape the drama of Chicago.

Next up, a big season finale for Chicago P.D. arrives. It likely involves the culmination of the case against the Becks that Officer Adam Ruzek has been working on.

Elsewhere in One Chicago, the Chicago Fire cast brings back a famous face in its season finale.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.