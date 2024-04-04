Chicago P.D. recap: Can Torres save Gloria Perez? Can he even save himself?

The new episode of Chicago P.D. returned viewers to the undercover operation Dante Torres has been working on.

It was revealed that Torres had been undercover for 36 days when the episode began. He was trying to take down the Rafael Perez drug ring (played by Julio Cesar Cedillo).

Torres was already getting too deep and had been sleeping with his informant. Actress Yara Martinez was back to continue her role as Gloria Perez (wife of the drug boss).

Rather than getting closer to answers, Torres had been relegated to working as a mechanic for the drug ring. But since the episode was focusing on him, it was clear something was about to happen.

The worse Perez treated Gloria, the more time she wanted to spend with Torres. It led to even more complications with the case.

Meanwhile, Torres spotted that a cousin to Perez was who he was leaning on to move the product while Gloria was being shut out of the operation.

Chicago P.D. recap for Somos Uno (Season 11, Episode 9)

At the station, Voight was concerned about Torres and the length of the op. He asked Burgess to keep a close eye on him and to keep him posted.

Gloria stopped by Torres’ apartment during the day, worrying him about her being spotted by someone. It also reinforced the storyline that Gloria and Torres were falling in love.

Perez tasked Torres with a money pickup, but he was robbed and assaulted while exiting the house. An innocent bystander stepped in to save the undercover Torres and got shot. Torres then called it in rather than trying to recover the money (a lot of money). Perez demanded that Torres track down the men who stole the money.

Later, Burgess questioned Torres about what was going on, and he came clean about the relationship. She hammered home the point that he couldn’t sleep with an informant because it could burn the case and land him in prison for misconduct.

Intelligence working on the Perez case on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Can Intelligence take down Perez and save Gloria?

Torres met with Gloria to end the relationship. She tried to convince him to run with her. Gloria had skimmed additional money and had enough to flee. He hesitated but then said he couldn’t do it.

Torres went back to the scene where he was ripped and found the gun one of the men was carrying. Intelligence was able to trace the weapon to a suspect. When they arrived at the suspect’s house, Intelligence found both men dead.

Perez got to them first but couldn’t find the missing money. He suspected Torres or Gloria was responsible. Intelligence also linked phone calls between Gloria and one of those men. She claimed she was simply old friends with that man.

Perez brought in Torres and Gloria to interrogate them. He believed his wife but forced her to take a blow torch to Torres to get him to talk. She began burning him, and he admitted to stealing the money (only to cover for Gloria or buy time).

When they figured out Torres had lied, Perez approached Torres to kill him. But Gloria had slipped Torres a knife to cut his ties. Torres subdued Perez and killed a cousin who tried to intervene. While Torres checked on the man, Gloria took a gun and killed Perez.

Torres created a story where Perez attacked Gloria and she had to shoot him. Burgess finally arrived at the bar, and they were then able to find the missing money. Gloria wasn’t involved in stealing it. Her time as a confidential informant was over, but she later met with Torres to tell him she was staying in Chicago.

Yara Martinez as Gloria Perez on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

