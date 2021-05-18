Chicago P.D. promo: Voight must shut the city down to solve the case

A new episode of Chicago P.D. will task Intelligence with saving a notable hostage. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. promo for Wednesday night reveals an intense case for Intelligence that is going to lead to Voight shutting down Chicago as they try to solve a crime.

We only have two episodes left for Chicago P.D. Season 8, so each moment is going to be important as the writers start wrapping up some of the storylines that have dominated the season.

On the last episode of Chicago P.D., Upton crossed the line when trying to track down a child killer, and it forced Halstead to go along with her. The relationship between Upton and Halstead is now at a crossroads after he accused her of jamming him up during the case.

There is also continued relationship drama between Ruzek and Burgess, which could be placed on the back burner as Intelligence gets faced with a case that is being advertised as personal on Wednesday night.

Chicago P.D. new episode synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 15. This new episode is called The Right Thing and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, May 19.

“Voight and the team pursue a ruthless crime ring whose business has hit close to home; as they dig deeper, the extent of the danger becomes more apparent; Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller second-guesses her decisions.”

Chicago P.D. TV promo for The Right Thing

The TV promo for the Chicago P.D. episode called The Right Thing is shared below and it seems to hint at Intelligence fighting against the clock to solve the case. It also hints at the son of Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller being directly involved.

Chicago P.D. season finale coming up

The Chicago P.D. Season 8 finale airs on Wednesday, May 26. It’s an episode that will focus on Voight and his team trying to take down a deadly crime ring. We are also going to see Burgess “in a dangerous situation” that might force Ruzek to be more honest about his feelings toward her.

It’s definitely possible that the Chicago P.D. season finale could end on a cliffhanger that won’t get resolved until the fall. The good news is that Chicago P.D. Season 9 has already been ordered by NBC, so there are more new episodes of the show that will begin airing in the fall of 2021.

Fans will want to make sure to tune in on May 19 and May 26 for the final two episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 8 because the writers and producers for all the One Chicago dramas tend to present events at the end of seasons that will be talked about for a while.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.