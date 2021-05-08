Chicago P.D. promo: Is Voight mad about Upton, Halstead relationship?

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, and Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead will be a focal point for the Chicago P.D. cast on Season 8, Episode 14. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. promo for the next new episode of the show hints at Voight being upset about the relationship between Upton and Halstead.

In a recent episode of Chicago P.D., a lot of time was spent on the relationship between Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead. Despite a tough case that hit home for Upton, they emerged even stronger on the other end.

There have been times on the show where relationships have gotten in the way of some of the characters doing their jobs, but we hope that isn’t about to happen again. Especially since Burgess and Ruzek got a step closer to getting back together in the latest episode.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

It’s also possible that the promo for the new episode is taking a particular scene out of context and that Voight isn’t really mad. Maybe he just sees an interaction that leads to him asking about a possible relationship and that he isn’t upset at all.

Chicago P.D. promo for Safe

Below is the promo for the new episode of Chicago P.D. In it, Voight and Upton have a brief conversation about what is going on between her and Halstead.

“You and Jay. Are you a thing?” Voight is shown asking.

“Does it matter,” Upton answers as a scene is shown of her kissing Halstead.

“It sure as hell matters,” Voight says as the promo comes to an end.

Chicago P.D. synopsis for Season 8, Episode 14

The new episode of Chicago P.D. airs for the first time on Wednesday, May 12. It is called Safe and the full synopsis that was released by NBC is shared below.

“After a series of brutal home-invasion robberies, Upton immerses herself in the case and finds herself caught between Voight and Halstead.”

The episode synopsis gives a further hint about that conversation taking place in the promo above, but we will all have to tune in on May 12 to see what it all means.

https://twitter.com/NBCOneChicago/status/1390697941468434437

The season finale date for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. is coming up very quickly, so every episode is going to be important. It also seems like a lot of the relationships taking place on the show are going to be tested before Season 8 comes to a close.

No matter how the season finale is presented, we are going to be able to look forward to more new episodes of Chicago P.D. in the fall. NBC has already ordered Chicago P.D. Season 9, so even a cliffhanger this spring will be resolved in the fall.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.