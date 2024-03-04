Chicago P.D. hiatus: When does Chicago P.D. return and what is the episode about? Here is what you need to know

Chicago P.D. is now on hiatus after an episode focusing on Hank Voight.

Voight was reminded of his son several times that night, beginning with a bartender giving him an old picture of Justin.

The victim in the case also reminded Voight of his son, leading to him putting in extra work to close it.

Though Voight wasn’t able to figure out who kidnapped and tortured a boy named Noah, viewers learned in the final scene that Voight had Noah living with him.

Chicago P.D. will likely address the case again later, but it won’t be until weeks after the ongoing hiatus at NBC.

Even though the One Chicago shows finally returned this winter after missing many months, the shows are taking a long break in March.

When does Chicago P.D. return with new episodes?

It’s a three-week break between new episodes of Chicago P.D. That’s unfortunate for the fans, but it is to be expected with a scripted drama like this one.

Chicago P.D. will return with a new episode on Wednesday, March 20. It is called The Living and The Dead and will serve as Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 7.

Early information on the new episode reveals that Intelligence is dealing with a serial killer. Voight has to bring in a profiler to help with the case, and Detective Hailey Upton will be at his side during the investigation.

Many episodes have been missing members of Intelligence this season as the stars rotate weeks of being featured. So fans should expect one or two stars of the show to be absent from the March 20 episode.

Below is the first TV promo released for The Living and The Dead, giving everyone a look at a dramatic new case.

The clock is ticking down on Detective Haily Upton. It has already been revealed that the actress who plays Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is leaving the show.

Tracy has agreed to appear for the full season, so she will likely be around until the Season 11 finale this spring. But since characters have been missing episodes, we won’t assume she is in every remaining episode this season.

Kara Killmer left Chicago Fire in the latest episode. She played paramedic Sylvie Brett for years, and the character has appeared on other One Chicago shows.

Kara revealed what’s next for her in a new interview.

Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer also left Kara a goodbye note. He has played firefighter Matthew Casey in the hit drama.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.