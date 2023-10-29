Chicago P.D. has a big cliffhanger to address when show returns

Season 10 of Chicago P.D. ended with a big cliffhanger.

When the show finally returns from its long hiatus, the writers must address that storyline.

Two primary storylines controlled most of Chicago P.D. Season 10.

Following the exit of Detective Jay Halstead, his wife (Detective Hailey Upton) was dealing with a case of missing girls.

It all led back to the son of the police chief (Sean O’Neal). It created some tense episodes for Intelligence.

Later in the season, Officer Adam Ruzek went undercover in an attempt to thwart a possible domestic terrorist attack.

Ruzek gets shot in Chicago P.D. season finale

Officer Adam Ruzek (played by Patrick John Flueger) tried to infiltrate an organization run by the Beck family.

While trying to bring down the leader (Richard Beck), Ruzek got close to his daughter (Samantha Beck) and her son (Callum).

Ruzek flipped Samantha against her father and was trying to get her out of town after she had provided evidence to Intelligence.

A hitch in the plan was that Richard had corrupted his grandson, and he turned on Ruzek. Callum shot Ruzek in the gut, and Samantha fled with Callum as Ruzek lay dying on the ground.

Ruzek was rushed to the hospital as Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) went after the Becks. The Intelligence team took down Richard before he could escape.

The episode ended with Ruzek lying in a hospital recovery room and Burgess laying her head on him. It left many questions about his health and their relationship.

Below is a video clip from when Callum shot Ruzek.

A look ahead to Chicago P.D. Season 11

The first episode of Chicago P.D. Season 11 will likely address what happened with Ruzek following that hospital scene.

The writers may take the easy way out and have Ruzek back on the job, with some throw-away lines designed to fill in the blanks.

Hopefully, the first few scenes of the new season are more intriguing than that – especially since Ruzek and Burgess were trying to take steps forward in their relationship.

Another subplot that has to be addressed is actress Tracy Spridiakos leaving the Chicago P.D. cast. She will stop playing Detective Hailey Upton during Season 11.

Maybe it could lead to the return of Detective Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer) as the writers wrap up any Upstead story threads.

Chicago P.D. isn’t the only show that has to address cliffhangers.

Chicago Fire finished last season with three cliffhangers, so the writers have much to deal with in Season 12.

As of the writing of this article, there is still no return date for the One Chicago shows on the NBC schedule.

Chicago P.D. is steaming on Peacock.