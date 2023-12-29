The Chicago P.D. Season 11 episode schedule has started getting released.

The long fall and winter hiatus is nearly over, with NBC already airing teaser footage on television.

Hollywood strikes led to delays for the One Chicago shows. Production was unable to begin until December 2023.

The countdown has now begun until the January 17 season premiere. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will debut new episodes the same night.

Past episodes are available for streaming on Peacock, so fans can go back and re-watch the finales from last spring.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There is also some casting news that has been revealed about the new season of Chicago P.D., and it could upset many fans.

Early Chicago P.D. episode schedule for Season 11

Below is the schedule for the first four Chicago P.D. Season 11 episodes. More information will come out later, but this provides an early look at when new episodes will debut.

January 17: Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 1 called Unpacking

January 24: Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 2 called Retreated

January 31: Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 3 called Safe Harbor

February 7: Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 4

It will be nice to have four consecutive weeks of new episodes. The streak may continue after that, but NBC hasn’t made any official announcements yet.

Big news about Chicago P.D. Season 11

It was revealed that Tracy Spiridakos is leaving the Chicago P.D. cast. She has played Detective Hailey Upton for many years, but her final episodes air during Season 11.

Many fans hope it means Jesse Lee Soffer could return to play Detective Jay Halstead again. An opportunity is present for him to provide closure to the Upstead fans who were left unfulfilled by Halstead’s shocking exit in Season 10.

If Chicago P.D. gets renewed for Season 12, fans should expect a new addition or two to the current cast. But rumors about additions to the Chicago P.D. cast have not yet begun.

More news from the world of One Chicago

The Chicago Fire season premiere is the last episode for one cast member. It also marks the return of a character that has been missing in action.

The Chicago Med cast has also added a new face for upcoming episodes. He is there to replace Dr. Will Halstead (played by Nick Gehlfuss).

As a reminder, episodes from last season for each show are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 debuts on Wednesday, January 17, at 10/9c on NBC.