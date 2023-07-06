Chicago P.D. cast: Will the strikes cause a big shift?

The Chicago P.D. cast will return for Season 11 episodes on NBC.

That’s the plan, at least, with NBC ordering a new season of the hit drama.

Chicago P.D. continues to dominate its time slot on Wednesday nights, making the choice to renew the series a relatively easy one for the network.

But there have been some changes made behind the scenes that have been intended to help cut costs.

NBC ordered another full season of episodes for Chicago P.D., but the producers made some tough calls.

Rather than cut the episode salaries of the primary cast members, many of the Chicago P.D. stars are slated to appear in fewer Season 11 episodes.

That was the plan before the strikes. For now, the Chicago P.D. cast avoided going on strike.

How could the strikes impact the Chicago P.D. Season 11 cast?

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is on strike, leaving Chicago P.D. with no writers.

And the Screen Actors Guild (SGA) appears ready to go on strike, leaving the show with no actors or actresses.

With the WGA and SGA on strike, it will continue to delay the production of new episodes. This means the new season will start late and likely seem rushed to many viewers.

Chicago P.D. cast absences even worse for Season 11?

Having cast members (main characters) absent will seem even more pronounced if there are fewer episodes to work with.

Chicago P.D. fans already experienced that during Season 10, when a character or two would be gone for a week, and another character would reference their absence.

An example would be Officer Dante Torres not being in the season finale because he was with his mom. There are other examples from the season, and fans should prepare to see more often in the future.

It will be interesting to see whether or not producers stick with that plan or if there are episodes cut from the overall NBC order. With fewer episodes, maybe the main characters will appear every night.

