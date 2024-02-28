Chicago P.D. cast: Who plays Chief Waldron?

The tenure for a Chicago P.D. police chief is pretty short.

Now, the One Chicago drama introduces a new one, possibly with his eyes on urging the Intelligence team to close even more cases.

The police chief in Season 10 committed suicide when he discovered that his son was a murderer.

Michael Gaston played Chief Patrick O’Neal on Chicago P.D. and was quite good on the show. But the character had a blind spot for his son.

Thanks to the relationship between Chief O’Neal and Hank Voight, Intelligence got to add a new person: Officer Dante Torres.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, a new man is in charge and is part of Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 6 (February 28).

Who plays Chief Waldron on the Chicago P.D. cast?

Robert Manning Jr plays Chief Waldron in the new episode of Chicago P.D.

The February 28 episode is called Survival, and the episode photos suggest the chief is there to talk about case clearance rates.

Robert Manning Jr as Chief Waldron on NBC’s Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Who is Robert Manning Jr from Chicago P.D.?

Robert Ray Manning Jr. is a character actor with many television credits.

Over the years, Robert has appeared in an episode each of NCIS, Blindspot, Criminal Minds, The Unit, The Blacklist, Happyish, Madam Secretary, and Blue Bloods.

He has also appeared in an episode each of General Hospital and Days of Our Lives.

Robert recently appeared as AUSA Ingram Wise in a two-episode arc for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

His longest acting stint was with the show Secrets of Sulpher Springs (2022), where he played Elijah Tremont.

We can now add Chicago P.D. to his long list of show appearances.

According to his IMDb page, Robert graduated from the MFA program at the University of Washington. It also states that he was a chemistry major who used to work for Pfizer before becoming an actor.

Below is an image of his family he shared on Instagram.

More news from One Chicago

Kara Killmer spoke about leaving Chicago Fire and shared her thoughts. She has played paramedic Sylvie Brett for years but has filmed her final scenes.

Very soon, actress Tracy Spiridakos will leave the Chicago P.D. cast. She plays Detective Hailey Upton, but it was revealed that this season is her last.

The SAG Awards also honored Carl Weathers this past weekend. Carl was featured on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice but recently passed away.

Previous episodes of the One Chicago shows are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.