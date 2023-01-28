Chicago P.D. alum joins Law & Order: SVU cast

A former Chicago P.D. cast member has found a new home at Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Kevin Kane can now be seen as Detective Terry Bruno on the Law & Order spin-off, but die-hard One Chicago fans likely remember him from his stint on P.D.

Back in Season 4 of Chicago P.D., Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) was teamed up with someone new while she was on patrol.

That partner was Mike Sorensen, who first appeared on Chicago P.D. Season 4, Episode 6 (Some Friend).

During his first episode, Sorensen wound up with a broken nose after he and Burgess chased down a sandwich thief.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the very next episode, Sorensen was part of a traffic stop that involved a suspect wearing a chastity belt. He took a photo and uploaded it to Facebook, landing him on the wrong side of Sargeant Trudy Platt (Amy Morton).

From Chicago P.D. to FBI: Most Wanted and SVU

Kevin Kane has done a lot of work for Dick Wolf shows on NBC. That includes his three-episode arc on Chicago P.D., his stop as Brendan De Rossi in a 2021 episode of FBI: Most Wanted, and his new stint on SVU.

An amusing anecdote is that this isn’t even the first time that Kane popped up on SVU. Long before he was a primary character, he guest-starred in Season 9, Episode 14 as Scott Ryland and then again in Season 13, Episode 16 as Officer Greg Wilcox.

Kane also appeared on 20 episodes of Inside Amy Schumer. That has been his longest stint on television.

The clip below is from his time on the Comedy Central hit.

More news from One Chicago

Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton, states that “changes” are coming to Chicago P.D.

Following that big Upstead update on the last new episode, we could see some drama in the near future for Upton.

As for what’s happening next, a reference to Alvin Olinksy is coming, with some really emotional scenes in store for Hank Voight.

The biggest news from the world of One Chicago comes from Chicago Fire, though, and it could impact the show in a big way this spring.

Star Taylor Kinney took leave from Fire, which puts the writers in a difficult spot as Season 11 continues for the hit show. It will be very interesting to see what happens if they have to rewrite some of the biggest stories.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c and Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.