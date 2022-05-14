Chicago Med: TV promo out for Season 7, Episode 21

Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher and Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead on Chicago Med S7 E21. Pic credit: George Burns Jr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Med is back with a new installment on Wednesday night, and this will serve as Season 7, Episode 21 of the show.

There are only two new episodes left for Chicago Med Season 7, so it is time for the writers to start setting up storylines that could lead to a cliffhanger on finale night.

On the last episode of Chicago Med, a big deal was made about Will Halstead’s new apartment building and how he will have to testify very soon against his former co-worker.

Elsewhere on Chicago Med, there is added drama between Dr. Scott and the undercover police officer who may have been figured out by the criminals she is trying to take down.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 21 synopsis

“Dylan and Ethan treat a patient shot during a drug raid. Charles and Vanessa work together to properly diagnose a motivational speaker. Will and Hannah must turn to Crockett for help with a patient who’s pregnant,” reads the Chicago Med episode synopsis for Lying Doesn’t Protect You From The Truth.

Chicago Med TV promo for Lying Doesn’t Protect You From The Truth

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the upcoming episode of Chicago Med called Lying Doesn’t Protect You From The Truth. This new episode will air for the first time on Wednesday, May 18 at 8/7c.

More One Chicago world news

The Chicago Med Season 7 finale will arrive on Wednesday, May 25. Then, the long summer hiatus begins, and it will extend right to the Chicago Med Season 8 premiere in the fall.

May 25 will also feature the season finales for Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., with both of those dramas building up to some huge storylines to finish out the spring episodes.

Some intriguing Chicago Fire set photos leaked that depict what will take place on the season finale for that show, and it should end up being a very interesting night for the fans.

In addition to the action seen on the Chicago Fire season finale, we are also going to see the return of Jesse Spencer (he plays Matthew Casey). That’s going to be a huge surprise for One Chicago fans who haven’t seen the rumors yet.

To catch up on previous episodes for Chicago Med Season 7, Chicago Fire Season 10, or Chicago P.D. Season 9, fans can stream content using Peacock. That might be a good idea ahead of some very important Chicago P.D. episodes to finish out the spring.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.