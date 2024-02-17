Chicago Med spoilers revealed about upcoming episodes

Chicago Med has many new faces for Season 9. And an executive producer has revealed some spoilers about their characters.

Recent exits from the Chicago Med cast led to the introduction of new characters, and they have become integral to some ongoing stories.

Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead), Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi), and Yaya DaCosta (Nuse April Sexton) are just a few of the recent exits.

Actress Sophia Ali now plays Dr. Zola Ahmad, a mysterious new face in the E.D. who has a style of her own.

Actor Luke Mitchell joined Chicago Med as Dr. Mitch Ripley. His character had a past with Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) that has been addressed a bit.

Those new characters are involved in hints about what’s coming on Chicago Med.

Chicago Med teasers shared by executive producer

EP Andrew Schneider was asked several questions about Chicago Med, and he gave TV Line some answers about the show.

One Chicago Med fan wanted to know if something is brewing between Zola and Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains).

“Let’s just say Zola is a loose cannon, and she crosses boundaries… and she may cross a boundary too far,” Schneider told TV Line.

Another Chicago Med fan wanted to know when viewers will learn more about Dr. Ripley’s mysterious past.

The EP revealed that Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 6 (debuts on February 28) will reveal more details. Someone from Ripley’s past is going to surface as a patient.

“Ripley grew up kind of as a street kid and had a tough childhood, and was able to turn his life around. But some of the people he knew back then were not,” says EP Andrew Schneider.

“So when he meets an old friend, he finds they’re in very different places in their life,” Schneider added.

Chicago Med took a break for the week of Valentine’s Day, but the show returns with new episodes on February 21 and February 28.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are available for streaming on Peacock.

