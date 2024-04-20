Chicago Med spoilers: Is the show about to kill off a doctor?

Can Maggie Lockwood save the day again? The next new episode of Chicago Med will test her skills as she tries to save a co-worker.

The TV promo for Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 10 hints that a doctor could die. It’s a big tease, especially since it involves someone who has become a fan favorite.

The show is also returning to a familiar storyline, where a helicopter goes down that is carrying some primary characters.

Chicago Med Season 4, Episode 12 also dealt with a Medevac helicopter crash. The episode was called The Things We Do, and Dr. Natalie Manning had to be saved.

Chicago Fire fans also saw a helicopter crash in Season 3, Episode 8. That installment was called Chopper, and it took everyone from Firehouse 51 to save a neighborhood where the helicopter crashed.

But back to Chicago Med, which has been on a long spring hiatus before returning with Season 9, Episode 10 on May 1.

Chicago Med’s new episode: You Just Might Find You Get What You Need

As the television promo teases, bad weather causes a helicopter to go down.

Dr. Loren Johnson (played by Henderson Wade) is injured in the crash, but he luckily has a very talented nurse at his side.

Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) was also on the helicopter but appeared uninjured in the promos.

Here’s the exciting promo for the May 1 Chicago Med episode:

Will Dr. Loren Johnson survive on Chicago Med?

Ready for some Chicago Med spoilers? Don’t read ahead unless you want to learn what might happen during the new episode.

In a new image released for the May 1 episode of Chicago Med, a scene from the hospital is shown after the helicopter crash. Maggie is shown chatting with Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). But it’s what’s happening behind them that is of interest.

Loren is shown in a hospital bed recuperating, suggesting he survived his ordeal with the helicopter and is now on the road to recovery. This seems to indicate he could be just fine. Does it also open the door for a possible relationship between Loren and Maggie? Stay tuned!

