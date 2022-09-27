Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 2 preview and synopsis hints at new characters

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer on the second episode of Chicago Med Season 8. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med returned with a lot of drama on the season premiere, wrapping things up with a very interesting scene between Dr. Ethan Choi and former nurse April Sexton.

Seeing April pop up back in Chicago was certainly unexpected, as she revealed that she was back living in the area. Now, we expect her to cross paths with Ethan again in the very near future.

But April’s return to Chicago Med wasn’t the only shocking event that took place during the first episode of Season 8.

It has been confirmed that two main characters have left the Chicago Med cast after that development was heavily hinted at on the premiere.

Clearing the decks is going to make it easier for fans of the show to remember the names of some new characters that are going to be appearing in the very next new episode.

It certainly looks like Dr. Dean Archer is going to have his work cut out for him when a new group of interns arrives at Med.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 2 synopsis

“Supply chain disruptions dramatically impact Med causing Crockett and Kai, a new surgical resident, to clash with other doctors. Maggie reveals something to Ben. Ethan and Archer help a patient with ALS,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 2.

The synopsis for the new episode mentions Dr. Kai Tanaka-Reed, who is now going to be played by Devin Kawaoka on the Chicago Med cast. We will also see Conor Perkins as Zach Hudgins on Wednesday nights.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Chicago Med TV promo for September 28 episode

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the Chicago Med episode called Caught Between The Wrecking Ball and The Butterfly.

We get to see brief glimpses of several new characters, including the new surgical resident who is likely to make life a bit more difficult for Dr. Crockett Marcel. And we are also left to wonder how many people Dr. Archer will want to fire on Day 1.

This new episode of Chicago Med airs for the first time on Wednesday, September 28 at 8/7c on NBC.

For anyone who happened to miss the Chicago Med Season 8 premiere, it is available for streaming on Peacock. It’s probably a good episode to re-watch as well because it’s possible that it is the last time that we see Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty on the program.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.