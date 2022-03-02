Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 14 promo: A friend in trouble

Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott on the new Chicago Med episode. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The new episode of Chicago Med arrives on Wednesday night, and there are a lot of new cases for the doctors to work on.

But it’s one continuing storyline that is likely to be quite dramatic for Chicago Med fans because Terrell is going to be returning to the hospital – only this time as a patient.

As a reminder, Terrell Walker (played by Jerod Haynes) is married to Carmen Walker (played by Kellee Stewart), and they are the former friends of Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard). The Walkers have been bringing their son in for treatment, leading to a lot of drama because Dr. Scott used to date Carmen.

Now, the dynamic is going to shift entirely, as Terrell comes in and needs to be treated by Dr. Scott. It raises the stakes for everyone involved.

We also want to find out what happens after that incident between Dr. Marcel and Dr. Blake on the last episode of Chicago Med.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 14 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis provided by NBC for the Chicago Med episode called All The Things That Could Have Happened. It will air for the first time on Wednesday, March 2.

“Goodwin assigns Med’s new compliance officer to a patient with a long-hauler Covid condition. Maggie helps Will treat a patient who’s been in an iron lung for 60 years. Stevie learns hard truths about her mother. Terrell returns to Med under dire circumstances,” reads the March 2 Chicago Med episode synopsis.

Chicago Med TV promo for All The Things That Could Have Happened

Here is the brief TV promo that NBC has been running for the brand-new episode of Chicago Med. It focuses primarily on Dr. Stevie Hammer (Kristen Hager) and the ongoing drama with her mother.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Chicago Med 7x14 Promo "All the Things That Could Have Been" (HD)

Watch this video on YouTube

A bit more from the world of One Chicago

Some small Chicago Med spoilers have been revealed about a future episode of the show, and it hints at a nice treat coming up soon. It’s also something that could be of interest to Chicago P.D. fans.

And that’s in addition to the great news about the Chicago Med Season 7 episode count, as the showrunners have announced that there is still a lot of new content left to debut this spring.

To catch up on previous episodes from the trio of One Chicago shows, fans can stream them on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.