Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Pamela Blake on the Chicago Med Season 7 cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The new episode of Chicago Med was built off of the character development that has been taking place so far in Season 7.

It was on the last episode that some new faces joined the Chicago Med cast. One of those new doctors is played by actress Sarah Rafferty.

Rafferty plays Dr. Pamela Blake now, a transplant surgeon who has a lot of talent and an equal amount of political power within Chicago Med.

At first, Crockett was really at odds with Blake, who wanted to treat her own daughter after she was injured. But at the end of that last episode, Crockett received a call in the middle of the night indicating Blake had requested him to help on a transplant.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 6 recap

The new episode began with Halstead treating a patient that Cooper had already set up with a new VasCom unit. This was the same patient who Halstead had taken it off of during the previous episode. Later, that patient would end up dying, raising a lot of questions with Halstead and Sharon about the safety of the VasCom.

We also saw Vanessa take another pill to stay awake, underscoring that the episode was continuing a lot of storylines that had already been introduced. Maggie noticed that Vanessa was still not getting enough sleep and she tried to pursuade her to do so.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Dr. Hammer tries to treat her mother

Hammer visited her mom on the street and discovered that her mother had injured her arm. The arm was now infected and Hammer had her rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Having her mom as a patient was going to raise its own issues later. Hammer tried unsuccessfully to get her mom to take medication and before she was released, Hammer had her mom’s van towed. This turned out to be a way to force her mom to come stay with her.

Who else doesn’t like being in a hospital? #ChicagoMed pic.twitter.com/AvlzFrwHLU — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) October 28, 2021

Dr. Scott had a child patient who was in for a broken arm. He figured out that the father was someone he had arrested for assault while he was a police officer.

When Scott figured out that the child had been injured before this and the story about how it happened seemed convoluted, Scott jumped to the conclusion that there was some child abuse taking place. He would later discover that the child had a brain condition and the parents hadn’t done anything wrong.

Crockett and Blake met with a patient who needed a new liver and that impacted how Crockett treated a different patient who came in unconscious. That new patient ended up going on life support, leading to Blake having interest in having his liver donated to her patient. It raised some issues with Crockett, as he wasn’t sure about how to deal with the process.

By the end of the episode, though, he was thinking about transferring upstairs to be a transplant surgeon. This was what Blake had wanted when she saw something in him during the previous episode. We are likely to see Blake and Crockett working together a lot from this point on.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.