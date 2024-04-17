Chicago Med hiatus: When does the show return and what should fans expect from the next new episode?

Chicago Med is still on an extended spring hiatus as the show takes a break before racing toward the season finale.

Some fans may already be upset that the One Chicago shows have taken such a long break during April, but new episodes are on the horizon.

As a reminder, two Hollywood strikes paused the production of the NBC dramas. It delayed the new seasons from premiering for many months.

When the shows finally returned in January, Chicago Med fans were reminded that Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) had left the show.

Dr. Halstead’s final episode was the Season 8 finale, where he quit working at the hospital and traveled to Seattle. When he got off the plane, he was greeted by Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and her daughter.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Several new doctors have joined the fold on the Chicago Med cast this season, adding some freshness to the show.

When does Chicago Med return with new episodes?

The next new Chicago Med episode is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1. It’s a four-week gap between that new episode and when Season 9, Episode 9 debuted on April 3.

The great news is that when Chicago Med returns on May 1, it begins four consecutive weeks of new content. That will take the drama straight through its season finale and into the summer hiatus.

April 17 and 24 will feature repeat episodes from earlier this season. So at least fans tuning in at 8/7c on Wednesday can still watch Med, even if it is repeat content.

On April 17, the Chicago Med episode I Make A Promise, I Will Never Leave You will be shown again.

“Goodwin recruits Charles to evaluate her ex-husband’s memory. Archer treats one of Sean’s peers from the rehab center. Hannah treats a woman from a rural clinic whose miscarriage was improperly treated,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 5.

On April 24, The Chicago Med episode I Told Myself That I Was Done With You airs again.

“Maggie empathizes with a patient whose mother is afraid to consent to her son’s risky surgery. Ripley treats someone from his past. Zola questions her instincts after her actions have unexpected consequences,” reads the synopsis for Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 6.

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood and Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley on Chicago Med Season 9. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Information on Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 10 (May 1)

The new episode of Chicago Med is called You Just Might Find You Get What You Need. It is Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 10, and debuts on Wednesday, May 1.

Below is the new TV promo and it seems a bit familiar. Med has done the downed-helicopter theme before, and it appears another doctor is in trouble.

More news from One Chicago

The next new episode of Chicago Fire introduces a new firefighter to the cast. It’s another new face that Firehouse 51 will see this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new firefighter.

Over at Chicago P.D., the final episodes are coming up for Detective Hailey Upton. Tracy Spiridakos has already filmed her final scenes and fans will soon have to say goodbye.

A Chicago P.D. producer shared goodbye videos for Tracy, showcasing her time on set for many years.

Henderson Wade as Dr. Loren Johnson and Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood on a new episode of Chicago Med. Pic credit: Chuck Hodes/NBCUniversal

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.