Chicago Med cast: Writers tease a big return

The Chicago Med season finale may feature an appearance by a character from the past.

At least, that’s what the writers have been teasing as Season 8 ends.

Torrey DeVitto played Dr. Natalie Manning on the Chicago Med cast for years.

And as a primary character within the One Chicago universe, she also appeared in several crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

The last time fans saw her on the show was during the Season 7 premiere when Natalie moved away from Chicago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But that wasn’t the last time Natalie was mentioned on the show.

References to Dr. Natalie Manning on Chicago Med

In recent episodes, Natalie has become a topic of conversation.

During a chat between Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), she mentioned that Will was still hung up on Natalie.

Will and Natalie were a couple on the show for a while, and they were featured in some very memorable moments over the years.

In the new episode of Chicago Med, Will noted that he kept in touch with Natalie after she departed from Med.

And let’s not gloss over the scene where Will was looking at a drawing from Natalie’s son (Owen) and smiling from ear to ear.

Could Torrey DeVitto return for the Chicago Med season finale?

Stalled relationships between Will and Jesse, and now Will and Dr. Grace Song (played by TV Carpio) have kept the door open to other possibilities.

The writers may have set up a scenario where Natalie could return and strike up a relationship with Will again.

Maybe she gets a scene in the season finale to return for Season 9, or it could be as simple as a phone call to confirm they are keeping in touch.

Alternatively, this could also create a situation where Will would leave Gaffney Chicago Medical Center to find happiness with Natalie.

If Nick Gehlfuss is considering an exit from Chicago Med, this would be one way to give his character a happy ending.

Nothing has been confirmed about Natalie appearing on the show again, so this is all conjecture, but the writing hints that something will happen.

To go back and watch the first six seasons of Chicago Med (where Dr. Natalie Manning was featured), fans can stream that content on Peacock.

The streaming service also allows fans to catch up on all episodes from the current season.

On May 24, the season finale for Chicago Med arrives.

Later that same night, a popular character returns to Chicago Fire.

As for the new seasons of the One Chicago shows, NBC may postpone the hit dramas.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.