Chicago Fire’s new episode features the return of Van Meter

The new Chicago Fire episode will have Kelly Severide working with Tom Van Meter again.

Captain Van Meter is a commander and arson investigator for the Chicago Fire Department’s Office of Fire Investigation (OFI).

When OFI becomes part of an episode, fans already know that it means a suspicious fire has happened.

Van Meter is featured in the April 3 episode called Something About Her. Actor Tim Hopper returns to play the character, giving “Fire Cop” a chance to shine with him.

This will serve as Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 9, leaving just four more new episodes after it to debut this spring.

“Severide, Kidd, and Van Meter investigate a fire at a recording studio. Kylie helps James keep a secret from Boden. Mouch struggles to maintain boundaries with a paramedicine client,” reads the Chicago Fire synopsis for April 3.

Chicago Fire TV promo for April 3 episode

Below is the TV promo NBC is running for the new episode. It is brief, but it shows someone getting trapped at a recording studio that is on fire.

More information on the new episode of Chicago Fire

As a reminder, Firefighter Jake Gibson has left Firehouse 51. Rome Flynn from The Bold and the Beautiful and How to Get Away with Murder had played the young firefighter, but his short run on One Chicago has ended.

Gibson’s past included his time as a boxer, where he had accidentally killed someone in the ring. It was something that haunted him and put him on an unsustainable road of substance abuse.

This is now the second firefighter to leave during Chicago Fire Season 12. The first exit was made by actor Alberto Rosende, who had played popular Firefighter Blake Gallo for a while.

Chicago Fire also lost Kara Killmer as Paramedic Sylvie Brett. She has moved on to other things, but her character is still alive within the One Chicago world.

Fans should expect some new faces on this next episode.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Tim Hopper as Van Meter on Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 9. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Another new paramedic joins Firehouse 51

Wesam Keesh had joined the Chicago Fire cast as Jared Lennox. But Lennox wasn’t a good fit. Chief Boden removed Lennox after only two episodes. That decision has already led to drama with Paramedic Chief Robinson.

NBC revealed that another new paramedic was added to Chicago Fire. This character could be around for a while and is likely slated to partner with Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith).

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.