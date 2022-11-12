Chicago Fire to debut an explosive new episode

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire Season 11. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 8 will present an explosive night for viewers, and that is definitely a pun based on the new synopsis and TV promo.

The new episode of Chicago Fire debuts on Wednesday, November 16, with two calls for Firehouse 51 leading to a lot of drama.

In the last installment of the show, the firefighters had to deal with a guy harassing them at nearly every emergency scene.

It turned out that this was the son of the man who died at the wedding tent fire earlier in the season, and he didn’t have anywhere to express his anger about losing his father.

Violet was the one who ended up talking him down from his pain, expressing just how much she was missing Chief Evan Hawkins after he died at a movie theater fire.

The departure of that character made the list of the 10 most shocking exits Chicago Fire has had over the years.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 8 synopsis

“Det. Pryma asks for Severide’s help on a case involving explosives. Gallo and Carver clash after Gallo improvises on a call. Violet encourages Brett to start dating again,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 8.

As previous spoilers about Chicago Fire have indicated, Sylvie Brett will be back on the dating scene. This is a big step for her after ending the long-distance relationship with Matthew Casey.

It’s also interesting to note that Detective Pryma will be back in the picture to get help from none other than Fire Cop Kelly Severide.

TV promo for Chicago Fire November 16 episode

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the Chicago Fire episode called A Beautiful Life. It will debut on Wednesday, November 16, at 9/8c.

As we can see, the team is responding to a hazardous situation that Severide suggests could take out an entire city block if they aren’t careful.

For fans who haven’t heard yet, the co-showrunner from Chicago Fire is leaving. Also, one of the co-creators of the hit drama is going to be moving on to other projects, possibly setting the stage for the show to go in some different directions. Only time will tell what happens behind the scenes.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.