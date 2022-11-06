Chicago Fire co-showrunner Derek Haas calls it quits

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire co-creator Derek Haas has decided to move on to new projects, with the shocking news of his departure from the world of One Chicago dropping this weekend.

For years, Chicago Fire fans have seen his name in the credits for the hit NBC drama, but Haas is ready to make some big changes in order to work on new content.

According to Variety, Haas is leaving Wolf Entertainment at the end of the current television season. That will arrive in May 2023, when NBC viewers get to watch the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale.

Currently, Haas is the co-showrunner for Chicago Fire on NBC and FBI: International over on CBS, and he is also an executive producer for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.

That’s a lot of responsibility, particularly with FBI: International and Chicago Fire continuing to do really well in the TV ratings.

It will be very interesting to see how his departure impacts the world of One Chicago, especially with all of the latest departures from the casts of the three shows.

Derek Haas statement about leaving One Chicago

“Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘FBI: International’ through the end of the current seasons,” Haas said in a statement.

“I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski, and as hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment,” Haas went on to say.

More big news from One Chicago

Another member of the Chicago Med cast left the show this week. It was a shocking revelation in the final moments of the episode, and it wasn’t something that fans could have seen coming.

And there is another big exit coming up soon on Chicago Med. This one is going to center on a character that has been with the show since the beginning, and any fans who haven’t seen the news could be really surprised.

This all follows the cast shake-up over at Chicago P.D., but Jesse Lee Soffer is returning in a new role.

This all follows the cast shake-up over at Chicago P.D., but Jesse Lee Soffer is returning in a new role.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.