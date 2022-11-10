Chicago Fire spoilers: A new relationship for Sylvie Brett?

Kara Killmer plays Sylvie Brett on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers present some relationship news regarding paramedic Sylvie Brett.

For years, a relationship between Brett and firefighter Matthew Casey was teased on the show.

Then, during Chicago Fire Season 10, the couple finally became official, setting them on a positive path.

But the relationship hit a huge roadblock when the actor who played Casey (Jesse Spencer) decided to leave the show.

Brett and Casey tried to make a long-distance relationship work, with Casey living in Portland and Brett in Chicago. On the Season 11 premiere, Brett revealed that she had brought the relationship to a close.

Since that breakup, Brett has been single, but there are indications that her relationship status could change in the very near future.

Chicago Fire spoilers about Brett’s relationship status

“Brett will date again! She meets someone that has a surprising connection to the past, and she’ll go on her first date since Casey left,” Chicago Fire co-showrunner Andrea Newman told TVLine.

All indications are that this will go down on the November 16 episode of Chicago Fire and that the date will occur after Brett receives some encouragement from fellow paramedic Violet Mikami.

This should all open up a new chapter for the character and give the show writers a lot of new material to work with. Brett won’t have to pine for Casey any longer, allowing the character to experience a lot of additional freedoms on the show.

At the same time, we should expect Brett to continue missing Casey because she is certainly still in love with him, even though he isn’t in Chicago any longer.

More news from the One Chicago shows

It was confirmed that one of the main characters of Chicago Med had left the show. It was shocking when Dr. Vanessa Taylor declared her exit to Nurse Maggie Lockwood, but she is gone now.

Likewise, Chicago P.D. lost a main character in Detective Jay Halstead, but Jesse Lee Soffer is returning to the show in a new role. This is an interesting route that Soffer has decided to take, but the door remains open for a Halstead return.

We are also starting to wind down on the episode count for Fall 2022, so the fall finale is coming up pretty soon for each One Chicago show on NBC. Then, the long winter hiatus will begin.

And for anyone who hasn’t heard the news, another main character is leaving Chicago Med very soon.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.