Chicago Fire spoilers shared by Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd)

Actress Miranda Rae Mayo shared some Chicago Fire spoilers about the big season finale.

One of the recognizable stars from the One Chicago shows, Miranda plays Lieutenant Stella Kidd.

Kidd was absent from the latest episode as Firehouse 51 dealt with the loss of Truck 81. Through character conversations, we learned she was in California hot on the trail of a new truck.

Things got more tense with Paramedic Chief Robinson, though, after Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) reported her right-hand man (Lennox) for nearly killing a patient in the field.

People have had to step up and lead the house recently. The absence of Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) has led to some interesting storylines.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately, part of the season finale includes an “emotional farewell” to Boden.

Miranda Rae Mayo shares Chicago Fire spoilers

During a recent The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon appearance, Miranda spoke about what fans can expect from the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale.

The episode is called Never Say Goodbye, and Miranda said, “It is basically a love letter to our dear Chief Boden.”

“He was the first, Eamonn Walker was the first character cast in Chicago Fire, in any of the Chicago universes,” she added.

“So we get to see him [Boden] in a rescue in a way we never have,” Miranda teased. “Uh, the new member on Truck, we finally get to find out what his secret is. Yes, he’s been holding a secret. He’s been having secret conversations on a telephone, all right? Thinking that he’s keeping it low-key. No, we find out.”

The full interview featuring Miranda, S. Epatha Merkerson from Chicago Med, and Jason Beghe from Chicago P.D. is below. That new member she mentioned is firefighter Jack Damon (played by Michael Bradway).

More details from the One Chicago season finales

“Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner. A tense call brings up painful memories for Carver and Damon. Mouch struggles to adjust to the new Truck,” reads the full synopsis from the Chicago Fire season finale.

The final episode for Season 12 arrives on Wednesday, May 22 at 9/8c. It is a night of exciting revelations for the trio of Chicago-based shows.

The night begins with the Chicago Med season finale at 8/7c, and several storylines have been building up over the past three episodes. Those prior episodes are available for streaming on Peacock for fans who need to catch up,

Chicago P.D. wraps up the night with the final episode for Hailey Upton. NBC released some intriguing images (linked here) for the May 22 installment. Losing the detective, played by actress Tracy Spiridakos, will be hard on fans.

Tracy also cut her hair really short after she finished filming.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.