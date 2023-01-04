Chicago Fire spoilers: Does Stella Kidd die in winter premiere?

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire returns after the long winter hiatus, and one of the biggest questions from fans is whether or not firefighter Stella Kidd dies.

As a reminder, during the fall finale, Kidd and Sam Carver went into a house to try to save Detective Pryma.

The detective, who had been receiving help from Kelly Severide on an important case, now had a rocket-propelled grenade lodged in his leg.

Pryma and a team of police officers had been trying to finally take down a criminal enterprise, leading to a lot of casualties in a shoot-out. Once the shooting had stopped, medics were called to the front of the scene.

Kidd, Carver, and a bomb tech went in the house to stabilize Pryma and disarm the explosive device. And they did so right as Severide was arriving outside the house.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The bomb tech was able to get the device out of Pryma’s leg, but as he was moving it away, the grenade was triggered. He tossed it to the next room, but it went off, sending a huge explosion through the house and blowing out all the windows.

Spoilers: Did Stella Kidd die in the Chicago Fire explosion?

NBC has released a lot of images for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 10, which is the winter premiere for the One Chicago drama. Those images certainly paint a story about how the episode will progess.

It looks like Kidd is injured in the explosion, putting her in the hospital, possibly in a life-or-death situation. But there is also an image of her later in the hospital bed, bandaged and speaking with Severide.

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on the Chicago Fire winter premiere. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Finally, there are also some images from a call that Firehouse 51 will go on during the winter premiere. In those photos, we see Kidd and Carver both in action, suggesting that they are fine and also that a time jump is coming for the Chicago Fire cast.

It looks like Stella Kidd gets pretty banged up from the explosion, but that she does not die.

Jake Lockett as Carver, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, and Alberto Rosende as Gallo on Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 10. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

A lot more to come from Chicago Fire Season 11

There are many new episodes of the One Chicago dramas coming out this winter and spring, and that opens the door for a lot of new faces to guest-star or join the casts.

A new member of the Chicago Fire cast has already been teased, and she comes from the world of Christmas movies.

There are also questions about Chicago Fire Season 12 and when the possible renewal will take place on NBC. Some great news in that regard just came out in the final Fall 2022 ratings, where the One Chicago shows did really well.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.