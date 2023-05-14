Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 21 promo teases jail time for a firefighter

Is jail time coming for firefighter Sam Carver from Chicago Fire?

The character is in hot water after getting arrested at the end of the last episode.

After helping to rescue a homeless man stuck under an overturned garbage truck, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was getting stalked by him.

He seemed harmless at first, but he lashed out at Carver and hit a nerve with the firefighter.

Carver is still in love with Stella, even though he has tried to push down those feelings.

When the homeless man told Carver that Stella didn’t love him, he immediately became defensive.

Things got worse when Stella called Carver to tell him the man was outside her building, asking for permission to come up.

At the end of the last episode, the police arrested Carver for beating up the homeless man outside Stella’s building. Carver was convinced that the man had a weapon and took him to the ground to disarm him. As the police arrived, though, they saw Carver striking the man as he was down.

In the TV promo running on NBC, Carver is told that the plan is to charge him with felony assault. Stella can then be heard saying that he is being suspended immediately, leading to a defensive reaction from Carver.

The full synopsis for the Chicago Fire episode called Change of Plans

Carver is in a tough spot during this new episode, but that’s not the only plot point for the night.

“Carver deals with the fallout of his arrest. Brett searches for closure with the baby she rescued. Capp weasels his way into the Firehouse 51 group chat,” reads the full synopsis for the March 17 episode of Chicago Fire.

As a reminder, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) was very animated during the last episode about a baby who almost died. The earlier shift had not re-stocked the ambulance supplies before leaving the firehouse, putting Brett and Violet in a difficult position.

The baby was delivered, but the young mother ended up leaving the baby at the fire station. Now, Brett is very involved in the situation, and she wants to make sure the baby ends up with good parents.

More news from Chicago Fire

It turns out that Kelly Severide is not returning to Chicago Fire this season. Actor Taylor Kinney remains on leave from the show and reportedly did not film any additional scenes for Season 11.

But the show is bringing back someone for the season finale, due to air on Wednesday, May 24.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.