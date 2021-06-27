Chicago Fire Season 10 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The cast of Chicago Fire. Pic credit: NBC

Chicago Fire Season 9 ended with a cliffhanger finale. The good news is that there was never any danger that the show would leave fans hanging.

The series received a three season renewal before Season 9, so there are plenty more stories to tell about the Chicago fire fighters.

Here is everything we know so far about Chicago Fire Season 10.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This article provides everything that is known about Chicago Fire Season 10 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 10 of Chicago Fire?

Chicago Fire received a renewal for Seasons 9, 10, and 11 in February 2020. Chicago Fire Season 9 premiered on November 11, 2020.

“I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years,” producer Dick Wolf said.

Wolf has been producing television on NBC for 36 years.

“This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the ‘L&O’ and ‘Chicago’ brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series,” Wolf continued.

“We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks.”

Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television, welcomed the renewal.

“The significance of having Dick Wolf remain at Universal Television can’t be overstated,” Igbokwesaid. “Dick has proven himself masterful at building successful, iconic brands and telling gripping, intelligent, and thought-provoking stories.

“It’s an honor and pleasure to be a part of the Wolf Pack for the next five years. We’re also grateful to NBC for their continued support of the ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Chicago’ drama series.”

Release date latest: When does Chicago Fire Season 10 come out?

Chicago Fire premiered three times in early October (Seasons 1, 4, and 5), once in November due to COVID-19 restrictions (Season 9), and five times at the end of September (Seasons 2, 3, 6, 7, and 8).

With this in mind, we expect Chicago Fire to premiere its 10th season on September 29, 2021, although the announcement has not yet been made.

Chicago Fire will air the same night as its sister series, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

Chicago Fire Season 10 cast updates

The main cast should return for Chicago Fire Season 10.

This includes Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide, Jesse Spencer as Captain Matthew Casey, Eamonn Walker as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden, and Christian Stolte as senior firefighter Mouch.

Also returning are Miranda Rae Mayo as firefighter Stella Kidd, Kara Kilmer as Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett, Joe Minoso as firefighter Joe Cruz, and Daniel Kyri as Firefighter Candidate Darren Ritter.

Adriyan Rae left the series as Paramedic Gianna Mackey.

“Adriyan let us know she had some private reasons to leave Chicago,” executive producer Derek Haas said. “To hear that as a showrunner, you absolutely respect what an actor needs. All I can say is we love her and I know she’s going to be great on some other series.

“And she left 51 on great terms, so there’s a chance we could check in on her. We’re always looking for something to boost up a crossover! I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Mackey in Firehouse 51.”

Chicago Fire Season 10 has promoted one character to the main cast.

Hanako Greensmith, who recurred as medic Violet Mikami, was promoted to a series regular position in Chicago Fire Season 10.

Greensmith debuted in Season 8, appearing in four episodes as a paramedic from another firehouse. She became a competitive love interest for firefighter Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende).

Violet returned in Season 9, replacing Mackey (Adriyan Rae) as Sylvie Brett’s partner on Ambulance 61.

Chicago Fire Season 10 spoilers

One big moment in Season 10 came when Stella Kidd made Lieutenant, and Severide proposed to her, so the duo are now engaged.

However, fans have a long summer ahead of them thanks to the Season 9 finale.

Severide and his team are stuck underwater during a rescue attempt and they are running out of air.

The squad was called to an underwater boat rescue.

Severide, Cruz, Capp, and Tony attempted to swim a victim to safety when the boat collapsed on top of them, blocking their escape.

They are running out of air, and the water is rising above their heads. The episode faded to black.

Would Chicago Fire have Severide propose to Stella and then kill him off in the Season 10 premiere? Stranger things have happened.

There is also a chance someone else dies and Severide blames himself. Remember how hard Otis’s death hit him. Imagine someone else on his team dying.

In the Chicago Fire Season 9 finale, Blake Gallo asked out Violet, and she rejected him because she felt he was a player. He also dated Mackey. With Ritter vouching for him, that is a storyline that might play out in Season 10.

NBC has yet to announce when Chicago Fire Season 10 will premiere.