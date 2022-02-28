Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 14 promo: Will Severide survive?

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide during Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 14. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

A new Chicago Fire episode promo features a very dramatic scene involving Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney).

The show finally returned from its long winter hiatus with some interesting storylines. And it looks like that is going to continue with next Wednesday night as well.

On the most recent episode, Chicago Fire fans saw Gallo almost get killed in a fire due to a smart device, Pelham get a new office thanks to Boden, and Severide go into “fire cop” mode again to solve a mysterious fire.

And now, Chicago Fire fans are asking if Severide is leaving the show after the promo for the new episode suggested that he is going to be put in peril (again) by the writers of the Chicago-based drama.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 14 synopsis

“Chief Hawkins goes above and beyond to help Brett and Violet with a problem. Kidd pursues an open lieutenant position. A blast from the past asks Mouch and Herrmann for a favor,” reads the synopsis for the new Chicago Fire episode called An Officer With Grit.

Chicago Fire TV promo for An Officer With Grit

The new episode of Chicago Fire will air for the first time on Wednesday, March 2 at 9/8c on NBC. It looks pretty dramatic, with a character return hinted at by the synopsis and a really intense action sequence previewed in the promo below.

Chicago Fire 10x14 Promo "An Officer With Grit" (HD)

More ahead for Chicago Fire Season 10

The people behind the scenes have revealed the Chicago Fire episode count for Season 10, and it means there are a lot of new installments still ready to debut this spring.

That’s a good thing because quite a few open-ended storylines still need to be resolved, including whether or not the Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd wedding will ever take place.

And if a Stellaride wedding does happen, we expect to finally see the return of Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) in an episode arc that would certainly make Sylvie Brett elated.

Some intriguing Chicago Fire cast spoilers reveal a new character joining the show this spring. It raises many questions about what might happen with other characters and if this is some heavy foreshadowing of another shake-up with the Chicago Fire cast before Season 10 comes to an end.

For anyone who missed the latest episode, it is available for streaming through Peacock.

As a reminder, the next new episode of Chicago Fire Season 10 arrives on Wednesday, March 2.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.