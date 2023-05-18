Chicago Fire recap: A baby, jail time, and a missing character

Chicago Fire packed a lot into one night with the latest episode.

Wednesday night’s installment featured several rescues, including saving a man who had fallen into a silo filled with cement mix.

Ambulance 81 also responded to several calls on its own, with one featuring a girl who had a fish hook stuck in her eye.

But the most memorable moments centered on the lives of people working at Firehouse 51 and the dramas they are going through.

At the end of the previous episode, Sam Carver got arrested for an incident outside the apartment of Stella Kidd.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A homeless man rescued from under a garbage truck had developed an unhealthy obsession with Stella. This led him to go to her home, where he asked to come up.

Chicago Fire recap for Change of Plans

Due to past arrests on his record from bar fights, Carver had shown a pattern of behavior. This led to the police department seeking charges against him for the situation with the homeless man.

As far as Chief Boden was concerned, Carver had done nothing wrong when he struck the man in self-defense. But his hands were tied, and the brass at the CFD enforced a suspension on Carver pending the investigation.

Stella was still trying to help the homeless man. They learned he had a mental illness and needed a place to stay.

Later, the man dropped the charges against Carver when Stella continued helping him. Carver is now back with 51.

A baby for Sylvie Brett

The baby that Sylvie Brett and Violet Mikami saved in the previous episode was also featured again. Brett had become very attached and realized that she wanted to adopt her.

While it seemed complicated at first, Brett learned that she could jump to the front of an adoption line if the original birth mother took back custody and then named Brett as the recipient of the baby.

In the last scene of the episode, Brett is shown going to the door of the young mother who had abandoned her baby at the fire station.

Brett wants to adopt the baby, and it will complicate things in her relationship with Dylan. But the return of Matthew Casey in the next episode of Chicago Fire may impact everything.

Could Brettsey end up together in the end?

Where is Kelly Severide?

Joe Cruz learned that Kelly Severide is no longer in Alabama for the arson training. He found out by talking to one of the higher-ups at the CFD who knows someone in Alabama.

Severide is working on a big case for the ATF. He was not in the episode because actor Taylor Kinney is still on a leave of absence.

Cruz was frustrated that Severide and Kidd had not told him, and he approached Kidd about it. It turns out that Kidd was also kept in the dark and that Severide has some explaining to do.

Next up is the May 24 season finale of Chicago Fire, and then the long summer hiatus begins.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.