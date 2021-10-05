Chicago Fire promo: Season 10, Episode 3 exposes Cruz

Joe Minoso continues to play Joe Cruz on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire promo for Season 10, Episode 3 reveals that Cruz is going to reach his breaking point on a new rescue.

Cruz has been struggling a lot on the job ever since he nearly died during that infamous boat rescue.

The trauma from that event, coupled with his worries about almost costing Severvide his life, has been building to an inevitable point on the show.

Now, in the promo for the new Chicago Fire episode called Counting Your Breaths, we see that Cruz is going to hesitate on the job again and this time Severide is not just going to let it slide.

Chicago Fire promo for Counting Your Breaths

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 3 will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 6. It will be part of an all-new night of episodes for the One Chicago shows on NBC. Not only are we going to see Cruz falter during an intense rescue, we are also going to see the return of Griffin Darden.

Griffin popped up during the final few moments of the last episode, and we saw this as he told Casey that he needed his help. That was where things were left as the episode faded to black and Chicago Fire fans were left shocked about the surprise guest star.

Chicago Fire synopsis for Season 10, Episode 3

Below is the full synopsis for the Chicago Fire episode called Counting Your Breaths.

“Griffin learns the truth about his father’s death and reveals why he really came to visit Casey; Gallo, Ritter and Violet take steps to expand their microbrewery business.”

For Chicago Fire fans who might need a reminder of it, here is a breakdown of what happened to Andrew Darden (Griffin’s father) on the show.

Having Griffin back at Firehouse 51 should be particularly difficult for Casey and Severide when it comes to talking about his father, but it could lead to some good moments within the show.

In addition to the scenes that will involve the Cruz rescue and Griffin speaking with Casey, it appears we are going to get to see a fun and light story regarding the microbrewery that Gallo, Ritter, and Violet are trying to get off of the ground. That should provide some reprieve from what might otherwise be a pretty tense episode for the members of the Chicago Fire cast.

