Chicago Fire on hiatus: When is the next episode and what can fans expect?

Chicago Fire is now on its spring hiatus as the show takes a break before its race to the season finale.

Some fans may be upset that it feels like the season just began, and yet the season finale is coming in May.

Two Hollywood strikes paused production of the One Chicago shows, delaying the new seasons from premiering for many months.

The shows finally returned in January, with Taylor Kinney returning to play Firefighter Kelly Severide again.

Chicago Fire has seen numerous casting changes in the first nine episodes of Season 12, and more will come in the back-end episodes.

The good news is that fans of the One Chicago shows can stream them on Peacock during the downtime or tune in on Wednesdays to watch repeat episodes.

When does Chicago Fire return with new episodes?

The next new Chicago Fire episode is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24. Yes, that’s a three-week gap following Season 12, Episode 9 debuting on April 3.

On April 10, NBC will be showing The Little Things again. This was an episode that aired very recently on the network.

“Julia spends a couple of days at 51. Boden’s stepson, James, returns desperate for Boden to help his mother. After a little girl starts a fire in her backyard, Kidd and her team decide to dig deeper,” reads the synopsis for the April 10 episode.

On April 17, NBC will show On The Hook again. It was a dramatic episode for Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) as she scrambled to clear her name.

“After their defibrillator malfunctions on a call, Brett and Violet search for answers. Herrmann tries to find the perfect home for his new recliner. A secret from Gibson’s past comes to light,” reads the synopsis for the April 17 episode.

What’s to come on Chicago Fire?

The latest episode of Chicago Fire introduced a new paramedic. She seemed to win over Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), who asked her to stick around during a night out at Molly’s.

The new paramedic will be featured during the April 24 episode, but she isn’t the only fresh face viewers will see.

The Chicago Fire cast added a new firefighter for the rest of the current season. If the character plays well in the episodes, he could return for Chicago Fire Season 13.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new firefighter.

As a reminder, there are only 13 Chicago Fire episodes during Season 12. Nine have debuted already, with Episode 10 debuting on April 24.

NBC has also ordered a new season of Chicago Fire to air during the 2024-2025 television season. We wouldn’t be surprised to hear about a few new cast members this summer.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.