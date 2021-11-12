Chicago Fire: Is Kidd’s absence a plot to hold off Stellaride wedding?

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire has been ramping up the mystery about Stella Kidd’s absence on the show, planting the seed that she might never return to Firehouse 51.

When the last episode ended and Kelly Severide admitted to Herrmann that even he didn’t know when or if she was coming back, it served as a warning to Chicago Fire fans that we should be ready for anything.

The last episode also pushed hard to show new lieutenant Jason Pelham in a really good light, presumably creating a situation where people at Firehouse 51 would want to see him stick around in a leadership role.

A lot of drama is brewing about what everything will look like when Kidd finally returns from her Girls on Fire tour and if she will be upset that Boden didn’t hold a lieutenant spot open for her at the firehouse.

Is this all a ploy to push off the Chicago Fire Stellaride wedding?

Introducing some relationship drama that Kidd and Severide have to work through is a great way to put their wedding on hold. It’s definitely possible that the producers, writers, and showrunner would like to create an event on the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale where a wedding happens.

If the Stellaride wedding got pushed off until May 2022, that would be the perfect opportunity to bring back Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey for an episode or two. When Spencer exited the Chicago Fire cast, he left the door open for guest-starring returns, and this seems like an easy way to do it.

When is Stella Kidd returning to Chicago Fire?

The good news is that we know for sure that Stella Kidd is on the next new episode of Chicago Fire. Actress Miranda Rae Mayo is slated to return as part of the Chicago Fire cast for that upcoming episode, even though it isn’t completely clear what is going to take place.

If Kidd is back in Chicago for the holidays, then we are likely to see her enjoy some fun scenes with Severide. They have a lot to talk about, though, and since it is the fall finale for the show, we have to be prepared for one or more cliffhangers.

With Herrmann taking over the open office next to Severide, it also pushes forward the storyline that there just isn’t enough room for Severide, Herrmann, Pelham, and Kidd as lieutenants in the house at the same time. But is all the Stellaride drama just a red herring before Herrmann receives punishment for using his cell phone to call Sylvie Brett to the scene of an accident earlier this season?

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.